Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Aug 4, 2026

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Parliament to discuss Maju Forest redevelopment, GovTech layoffs
Roadside parking payment via OBU being trialled with 1,000 motorists
More rental housing options being studied as demand from young S’poreans grows
These could include co-living, long-stay serviced apartments and Build-To-Rent models.
When every neighbour reminds you that you’re ageing
Worker dies after scaffolding collapses on lorry
The 23-year-old man was found trapped in the driver's seat and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Malaysia eyes tourism boost, increased business for small traders from F1 race
Politicians backed this Malaysian biker fest. Now its death toll is drawing scrutiny
Each RX-Z road death cost Malaysia RM3.12 million in economic losses, a minister said.