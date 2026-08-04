Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Aug 4, 2026

Updated
Published
Aug 04, 2026, 07:59 AM

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.

Parliament to discuss Maju Forest redevelopment, GovTech layoffs

MPs have filed at least 26 questions on both topics.

READ MORE HERE

Roadside parking payment via OBU being trialled with 1,000 motorists

LTA is gathering feedback on the feature ahead of the ERP transition on Jan 1, 2027.

READ MORE HERE

More rental housing options being studied as demand from young S’poreans grows

These could include co-living, long-stay serviced apartments and Build-To-Rent models.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

When every neighbour reminds you that you’re ageing

Could this be the reason behind the low demand for community care apartments? 

READ MORE HERE

Worker dies after scaffolding collapses on lorry

The 23-year-old man was found trapped in the driver's seat and was pronounced dead at the scene.

READ MORE HERE

Malaysia eyes tourism boost, increased business for small traders from F1 race

The Grand Prix will also provide a boost to the Visit Malaysia 2026 campaign.

READ MORE HERE

Politicians backed this Malaysian biker fest. Now its death toll is drawing scrutiny

Each RX-Z road death cost Malaysia RM3.12 million in economic losses, a minister said.

READ MORE HERE

Kids seen standing through GetGo car’s sunroof

One child can be seen perched on the roof of the vehicle. 

READ MORE HERE

Three people unconscious after fire in Little India flat

They had been trapped in a fifth-floor unit.

READ MORE HERE

21 years’ jail, caning for man who had sex with niece from when she was 13

The man robbed his niece of her innocence by taking her virginity, prosecutors said.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.