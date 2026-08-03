Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Aug 3, 2026

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Published
Aug 03, 2026, 08:08 AM

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Inflation and households: What’s driving up prices and how to manage finances better

Experts stress the need to build financial buffers as families tackle cost-of-living spikes.

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Pioneer cohort from first arts university in S’pore to graduate in Aug

A total of 135 graduates will celebrate the milestone at the inaugural Commencement.

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Could a cyclosporiasis outbreak happen in S’pore?

Although the illness is endemic in many tropical and subtropical regions, it is uncommon here.

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WP to table motion on its vision for S’pore’s economy in Parliament on Aug 4

MPs will cover themes including innovation, cost of doing business and jobs.

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Fatal Clementi fire: Dry rising main not in proper working condition

A dry rising main is a vertical red pipe charged with water from a fire engine during firefighting.

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Malaysia keeps voting for change. Is time running out for PH to deliver?

PM Anwar’s PKR and key ally DAP head into crucial party assemblies in a fortnight.

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How the RTS is reshaping JB neighbourhoods

More S’poreans are expected to spend in JB after the RTS opens.

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I’ve been told to sign an NDA before I can get my retrenchment payout. What should I do?

Experts say employees should not rush to sign NDAs before reviewing the terms.

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How many of us will pay $25 for a movie ticket?

As cinemas go premium, what happens to the social mixing they once enabled?

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When love meets the bill: The cost of loving a pet in S’pore

A 24-hour veterinary facility offers a window into the rising cost of pet care.

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