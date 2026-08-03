Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Aug 3, 2026

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Inflation and households: What’s driving up prices and how to manage finances better
Experts stress the need to build financial buffers as families tackle cost-of-living spikes.
Pioneer cohort from first arts university in S’pore to graduate in Aug
Could a cyclosporiasis outbreak happen in S’pore?
Although the illness is endemic in many tropical and subtropical regions, it is uncommon here.
WP to table motion on its vision for S’pore’s economy in Parliament on Aug 4
Fatal Clementi fire: Dry rising main not in proper working condition
A dry rising main is a vertical red pipe charged with water from a fire engine during firefighting.