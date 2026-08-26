Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Aug 26, 2026

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Aug 26, 2026, 07:48 AM

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NDP back at Padang in 2027 to mark 60 years of national service

The Padang can accommodate about 27,000 spectators.

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SMEs share game plan ahead of expanded childcare leave

They welcome the move, but leaner teams may have to redesign work processes.

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SMEs need help to make more childcare leave work

Businesses need help managing manpower gaps, human resources complexity, fair implementation.

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Fintech firms from Airwallex to Revolut are on hiring spree in S’pore amid AI-driven boom

Critical thinking, strong domain knowledge are among traits that they look for in candidates.

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Indonesia, Malaysia, S’pore commit to keep Malacca, Singapore straits free, open, safe

This is while new technology and challenges related to the maritime industry are emerging.

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Why George Town stands out among UNESCO cities

Enough of the original community, economy remain to keep Penang’s capital a living city.

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Cocaine seized from foreign-registered vessel in S’pore waters

Preliminary investigations by CNB found that the drugs were not meant for the local market.

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2 to be charged for counterfeiting S’pore currency notes

A search revealed 121 counterfeit Singapore $100 notes in the duo’s possession.

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Is andropause the male version of menopause?

A look at how andropause, commonly known as male menopause, impacts men’s health.

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US country music legend Dolly Parton dies aged 80

Parton became a household name with hits like Jolene and 9 To 5.

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