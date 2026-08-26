Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Aug 26, 2026

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NDP back at Padang in 2027 to mark 60 years of national service
SMEs share game plan ahead of expanded childcare leave
SMEs need help to make more childcare leave work
Businesses need help managing manpower gaps, human resources complexity, fair implementation.
Fintech firms from Airwallex to Revolut are on hiring spree in S’pore amid AI-driven boom
Critical thinking, strong domain knowledge are among traits that they look for in candidates.
Indonesia, Malaysia, S’pore commit to keep Malacca, Singapore straits free, open, safe
This is while new technology and challenges related to the maritime industry are emerging.
Why George Town stands out among UNESCO cities
Enough of the original community, economy remain to keep Penang’s capital a living city.
Cocaine seized from foreign-registered vessel in S’pore waters
Preliminary investigations by CNB found that the drugs were not meant for the local market.