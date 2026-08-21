Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Aug 21, 2026

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It’s time to mandate age checks on AI chatbot users to protect those under 18
Platforms must move beyond systems where account creation is optional and age is not checked.
Director of firms in case involving 400 unpaid workers declared bankrupt
A bankruptcy order was made against Ramu Palani Velu, director of seven local firms, on Aug 13.
Anwar orders probe into company linked to Malaysia’s sovereign wealth fund
Crocodile sighted at Pandan Reservoir, water activities suspended
Robot at Little India MRT station can help commuters find their way
It will be deployed on the Downtown Line on weekdays from 10am to noon in a 12-day trial.
Police reports filed after boys seen forcing open lift doors, entering lift shafts
Two videos depict separate incidents, but it is not known if the same group of boys were involved.
How S’pore hotels are upgrading to fend off regional competition
Well-travelled and well-informed tourists expect hyper-personalised service and value-for-money stays.
Jewellery store employee swopped gold pieces with Taobao copies jailed
He stole 24 pieces of gold jewellery worth over $216,000, pawning them to gamble and settle debts.