Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Aug 20, 2026

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4 primary schools scrap parent volunteer scheme for entry into P1
Parent volunteer scheme for P1 registration: How does it work?
It was introduced as a way for parents to get to know more about the school they are interested in.
17 projects to be piloted to help rough sleepers in S’pore
Balancing stakes in en bloc deals: Should we raise or lower the bar?
The lessons yielded around building consensus will matter far more when VERS arrives.