Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Aug 20, 2026

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Published
Aug 20, 2026, 07:50 AM

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4 primary schools scrap parent volunteer scheme for entry into P1

MOE said around one-third of Singapore’s primary schools offer the scheme.

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Parent volunteer scheme for P1 registration: How does it work?

It was introduced as a way for parents to get to know more about the school they are interested in.

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17 projects to be piloted to help rough sleepers in S’pore

Homeless youth will get support including mentoring and family mediation.

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Balancing stakes in en bloc deals: Should we raise or lower the bar?

The lessons yielded around building consensus will matter far more when VERS arrives.

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Trump says he will meet North Korean leader Kim this year

This would be their first encounter of Trump’s second term.

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Cross-border Causeway Link buses from Newton, Queen Street go cashless

Those who still wish to pay by cash should purchase their ticket before boarding.

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Unearthing gold bargains in 2 small Malaysian towns

Two Negeri Sembilan towns have built a reputation for affordable gold jewellery.

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Japan Home closing outlets; staff say Valu$ taking over operations

There was no update on the operating status of Japan Home’s outlets on its website.

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Man jailed for assaulting coffee shop employee

The employee suffered a 3.5cm laceration on her scalp and a spine fracture.

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‘Competitive MRT walker’ aims to hike 50km along DTL

He has walked the NEL and Circle Line and says side quests like this spice up life.

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