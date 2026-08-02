Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Aug 2, 2026

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‘No let-up on war on vaping’, youngest abuser was 10 years old: HSA chief
Vaping and its supply networks will continue to evolve, just like scams and drugs, he said.
Lifting of wait-out period a relief for private home owners eyeing a flat
Govt will continue to invest in infrastructure, education: PM Wong
Anwar’s PH loses Negeri Sembilan, as BN claims win together with ally PN
Is Australia’s property boom over?
Savvy investor blames his bank for $3m losses after buying non-bank product
The investor listened to his bank manager, who illegally recommended him to buy an overseas non-bank product.
How S’pore’s first contingent of persons with disabilities train for NDP 2026
The historic 21-member contingent includes a visually impaired woman with her guide dog.
Stay curious in the age of AI, TikTok chief tells NTU PhD graduates
Laid off after 40: Some are telling it all on social media
The videos capture raw emotion of being stripped of something vital to their identity.