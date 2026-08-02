Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Aug 2, 2026

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Published
Aug 02, 2026, 08:01 AM

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‘No let-up on war on vaping’, youngest abuser was 10 years old: HSA chief

Vaping and its supply networks will continue to evolve, just like scams and drugs, he said.

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Lifting of wait-out period a relief for private home owners eyeing a flat

They’re spared from having to make alternative housing arrangements.

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Govt will continue to invest in infrastructure, education: PM Wong

He also stresses that building a stronger Singapore needs a strong community.

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Anwar’s PH loses Negeri Sembilan, as BN claims win together with ally PN

The defeat hands momentum to a Malay unity pact between BN and PN.

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Is Australia’s property boom over?

Property price drops are happening in both large and small cities.

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Savvy investor blames his bank for $3m losses after buying non-bank product

The investor listened to his bank manager, who illegally recommended him to buy an overseas non-bank product.

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How S’pore’s first contingent of persons with disabilities train for NDP 2026

The historic 21-member contingent includes a visually impaired woman with her guide dog.

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Stay curious in the age of AI, TikTok chief tells NTU PhD graduates

Hours spent playing computer games as a boy fuelled his interest in technology.

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Laid off after 40: Some are telling it all on social media

The videos capture raw emotion of being stripped of something vital to their identity.

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Total eclipse of the heart: The family chasing solar eclipses around the world

Koh Joo Beng’s celestial quest turns into a family affair, with a book to boot.

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