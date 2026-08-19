Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Aug 19, 2026

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6 more bus interchanges to get upgraded facilities
Pontian dumping: NEA says S’pore does not allow construction waste to be exported for disposal
Parents struggle with children’s digital, mental health needs: Survey
Seven in 10 parents lacked confidence in identifying signs of mental distress in their children.
MUIS reviewing mosque safeguards after child sexual abuse case
This comes after a self-styled “religious influencer” was sentenced to jail and caning for sexually abusing 2 boys.