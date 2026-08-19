Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Aug 19, 2026

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Published
Aug 19, 2026, 08:01 AM

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6 more bus interchanges to get upgraded facilities

The interchanges earmarked for the upgrades include Bishan and Tampines.

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Pontian dumping: NEA says S’pore does not allow construction waste to be exported for disposal

It said 9 Malaysian companies were being investigated in relation to the dumping.

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Parents struggle with children’s digital, mental health needs: Survey

Seven in 10 parents lacked confidence in identifying signs of mental distress in their children.

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MUIS reviewing mosque safeguards after child sexual abuse case

This comes after a self-styled “religious influencer” was sentenced to jail and caning for sexually abusing 2 boys.

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Inside Singapore’s world of classic cars

A closer look at the Republic’s growing appreciation of automotive culture.

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After a man got angry with another for patting girl’s head, the internet stepped in

Reactions revealed an online mob more interested in vengeance than justice.

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ASEAN C’ship 2026: Lions show bite in clash with Thailand

They must regroup for ASEAN Cup after beating hosts 2-1 to lose 4-3 on aggregate.

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Inside the Zamboanga school shooting

A student at the campus thought it was ‘just another drill’.

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Company wins suit against employee who moonlighted for rival firm

She was ordered by a district court to pay her former employer about $14,700.

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Are you at risk of a hair dye allergy?

Experts explain the risks of using common hair colour products.

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