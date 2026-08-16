Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Aug 16, 2026

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Workgroup finds consensus on challenges of starting a family: Indranee
It has come up with a set of interim policy recommendations ahead of its full report in early 2027.
Firms transshipping through S’pore must declare the true country of origin of goods: MTI
This comes after a White House report naming Singapore as part of China’s ‘shadow transshipment network’.
Investors seek answers after boss of vending machine firm declared bankrupt
Nozomii Vending – a business registered in 2022 – had promised returns of 5 per cent to 10 per cent per annum.
How China feeds Vietnam’s factory boom
My second crib: They own homes in S’pore. So why are they renting abroad?
Medical Mysteries: Girl born with skin missing from nearly 40% of her body
She had a membranous covering through which doctors could see her organs and blood vessels.