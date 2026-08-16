Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Aug 16, 2026

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Published
Aug 16, 2026, 08:26 AM

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Workgroup finds consensus on challenges of starting a family: Indranee

It has come up with a set of interim policy recommendations ahead of its full report in early 2027.

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Firms transshipping through S’pore must declare the true country of origin of goods: MTI

This comes after a White House report naming Singapore as part of China’s ‘shadow transshipment network’.

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Investors seek answers after boss of vending machine firm declared bankrupt

Nozomii Vending – a business registered in 2022 – had promised returns of 5 per cent to 10 per cent per annum.

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How China feeds Vietnam’s factory boom

In the longer term, the ASEAN nation aspires to become more than an assembly hub.

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My second crib: They own homes in S’pore. So why are they renting abroad?

Some are following this route in search of greener pastures.

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Medical Mysteries: Girl born with skin missing from nearly 40% of her body

She had a membranous covering through which doctors could see her organs and blood vessels.

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Mapping the 7.7-magnitude quake in Indonesia

The earthquake struck off Flores island on Aug 15, causing a string of aftershocks.

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Forget silicon chip servers, Singapore’s newest data centre needs to be fed

Silicon is no longer the only thing processing data in Singapore.

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Lions face uphill battle after 3-1 loss to Thailand in ASEAN C’ship semi-final

The second leg in Bangkok takes place on Aug 18.

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Where to go for late-night cravings

Why do some restaurants in Singapore stay open 24/7?

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