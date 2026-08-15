Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Aug 15, 2026

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Published
Aug 15, 2026, 08:01 AM

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What parents want: More childcare leave, less pressure over maternity leave, and room for joy

PM Wong will share plans to help lighten the load on families here in his NDR speech on Aug 23.

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70 pre-schools in S’pore closed each year from 2023 to 2025. What’s driving the closures?

Most of them were non-government supported pre-schools.

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Hao Mart-linked company sues OG over forced early exit from Taste Orchard

Hao Open Foods, which operated Yole and Killiney outlets at Taste Orchard, filed the lawsuit on Aug 5.

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ST Explains: How do scammers exploit government directories, and how can they be stopped?

Details for political office-holders, judicial appointment holders and senior public-sector leaders remain publicly available.

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President’s Scholars who found meaning in helping others

President Tharman Shanmugaratnam called the award a responsibility, and not a privilege.

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How wealth managers are keeping family business assets within the bank

Local banks have rolled out leadership, personal development programmes for kids of affluent clients.

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When retired husbands become ‘wet fallen leaves’

The plight of ‘salaryman’ retirees offers a cautionary tale about the challenges of post-retirement adjustments.

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Small Malaysian businesses squeezed by Pinduoduo’s ultra-cheap goods

Chinese e-commerce giant’s ultra-low prices and free shipping are difficult to beat. 

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Chinese malls hold quirky contests to draw shoppers as footfall slows

Just having goods to sell is no longer enough for brick-and-mortar stores as online shopping grows.

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Jail for man who set friend on fire, attacked girlfriend while on bail

He fled Singapore for five years after attacking his friend, and was detained in Thailand in 2024.

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