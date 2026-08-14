Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Aug 14, 2026

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New rules for property agents likely to weed out inactive ones
Can Pritam apply to practise law after disbarment?
Johor villagers grapple with dumping of illegal construction waste
Punggol residents affected by noise from Cross Island Line work
Law Society members call for release of full report on leadership failings
Ng Teng Fong hospital goes tapless in ICUs to boost patient care
The hospital is also extending life of MRI scanners by upgrading instead of replacing them.
India pullout leaves Lions, 2 other teams in ASEAN Cup group
When you’re told you’re ‘not autistic enough’
We are far more willing to accommodate the disabilities we can see than those we can’t.