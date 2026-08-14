Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Aug 14, 2026

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Published
Aug 14, 2026, 08:00 AM

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New rules for property agents likely to weed out inactive ones

 

They can also help consumers make better decisions.

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Can Pritam apply to practise law after disbarment?

The WP chief, a non-practising lawyer, was struck off the rolls on Aug 13.

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Johor villagers grapple with dumping of illegal construction waste

Convoy of trucks said to transport construction waste allegedly from Singapore.

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Punggol residents affected by noise from Cross Island Line work

Other residents, however, have found the noise bearable.

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Law Society members call for release of full report on leadership failings

About 200 lawyers attended the meeting, which ended at 9.30pm.

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Ng Teng Fong hospital goes tapless in ICUs to boost patient care

The hospital is also extending life of MRI scanners by upgrading instead of replacing them.

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India pullout leaves Lions, 2 other teams in ASEAN Cup group

India are prioritising a friendly against five-time world champions Brazil on Oct 3.

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When you’re told you’re ‘not autistic enough’

We are far more willing to accommodate the disabilities we can see than those we can’t.

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Man arrested for allegedly molesting 2 teens in one day

Both cases took place within hours of each other on Aug 12.

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Jail for gambling addict who exploited adoptive dad, others for money

He went overseas when he knew his adoptive father was in contact with the police.

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