Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Aug 13, 2026

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Published
Aug 13, 2026, 07:42 AM

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Costs of Pioneer Generation schemes exceed fund balance by $785m

The Government will top up where necessary to fulfil its commitments, report says.

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Cabinet had robust discussions when devising elected presidency, GRC, NCMP schemes: Jayakumar

His new book launched on Aug 12 gives readers a glimpse of the debate behind these laws.

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Over 500 fake MHA, Home Team agencies’ websites taken down

No evidence that the systems were compromised or accessed without authorisation.

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What’s next for Lim Tean after his deportation from JB?

Lim was convicted of 3 charges under the Legal Profession Act in 2024.

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S’pore bankers, China-linked clients gear up for Beijing’s scrutiny of offshore trusts

Singapore’s authorities said they have not seen signs of a significant impact on the local wealth management sector.

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China’s reformist ex-premier Zhu Rongji dies

He was primarily responsible for economic reforms in China’s transformation from a planned economy to a socialist market.

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Police to train teachers to detect gang involvement in schools

Students will also participate in programmes to be ambassadors and mentors against crime and gangs.

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Young S’poreans on S’pore at 100: Safe, fair, united and offering a better life

They say the question is no longer just how far the Republic can go, but what kind of home it wants to remain as.

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Man caught with fake employee passes, MHA and Supreme Court stamps

The Malaysian man was stopped at Woodlands Checkpoint.

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We may be getting requests for better work-life balance all wrong

Viewing younger employees as entitled or unambitious when they ask for better work-life balance is a blinkered response.

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