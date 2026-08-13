Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Aug 13, 2026

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Costs of Pioneer Generation schemes exceed fund balance by $785m
Cabinet had robust discussions when devising elected presidency, GRC, NCMP schemes: Jayakumar
His new book launched on Aug 12 gives readers a glimpse of the debate behind these laws.
Over 500 fake MHA, Home Team agencies’ websites taken down
What’s next for Lim Tean after his deportation from JB?
S’pore bankers, China-linked clients gear up for Beijing’s scrutiny of offshore trusts
Singapore’s authorities said they have not seen signs of a significant impact on the local wealth management sector.
China’s reformist ex-premier Zhu Rongji dies
He was primarily responsible for economic reforms in China’s transformation from a planned economy to a socialist market.
Police to train teachers to detect gang involvement in schools
Students will also participate in programmes to be ambassadors and mentors against crime and gangs.
Young S’poreans on S’pore at 100: Safe, fair, united and offering a better life
They say the question is no longer just how far the Republic can go, but what kind of home it wants to remain as.
Man caught with fake employee passes, MHA and Supreme Court stamps
We may be getting requests for better work-life balance all wrong
Viewing younger employees as entitled or unambitious when they ask for better work-life balance is a blinkered response.