Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Aug 12, 2026

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Aug 12, 2026, 08:03 AM

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Lim Tean deported to S’pore after arrest in Johor over failing to surrender for jail term

The lawyer and opposition politician was arrested by the Royal Malaysia Police on Aug 6.

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Well-educated and battling drug addiction

DRC inmates with tertiary education and above are growing in number over the years.

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Meth addiction took over life of former engineering manager

Faced with immense work stress, he saw drugs as a solution instead of a problem.

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Talk of private and resale HDB markets decoupling could spark buyer frenzy

Some Singaporeans fear  wrongly  that they might miss out forever if they do not upgrade to a private home now. 

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S’pore banks Q2 earnings: DBS, OCBC shares could go higher

Analysts remained upbeat on DBS and OCBC, while having a more mixed outlook on UOB.

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New tool lets users find out how fast their bodies are ageing

A long-term Singapore ageing study informs a new biological age test.

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Tickets to Lions’ ASEAN C’ship semi-final, first leg to go on sale on Aug 12

The match will be held at Jalan Besar Stadium on Aug 15.

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Display of Malaysia’s flag back in spotlight ahead of Aug 31 celebrations

The authorities are reminding Malaysians how to properly display the national flag.

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Over 100 evacuated after fire breaks out at Junction 8 restaurant

One individual was taken to Singapore General Hospital.

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Home-grown gelato favourite Tom’s Palette to shut after 21 years

Tom’s Palette announced that it would be closing in mid- to late Oct.

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