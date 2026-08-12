Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Aug 12, 2026

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Lim Tean deported to S’pore after arrest in Johor over failing to surrender for jail term
The lawyer and opposition politician was arrested by the Royal Malaysia Police on Aug 6.
Well-educated and battling drug addiction
Meth addiction took over life of former engineering manager
Talk of private and resale HDB markets decoupling could spark buyer frenzy
Some Singaporeans fear – wrongly – that they might miss out forever if they do not upgrade to a private home now.