Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Aug 11, 2026

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S’pore upgrades 2026 growth forecast to 4.5% to 5.5% on stronger AI boom
Unmasked: Chen Zhi’s global scam syndicate hired S’poreans
Three men say they did not know of criminal activities; one other remains uncontactable.
S’porean kidnapped in Malaysia, safe after rescue in Kedah
More young people behind terror threats with radicalisation
Extremist radicalisation is no longer a matter of months – it now takes just weeks to trap vulnerable youth.
How worrying is S’pore’s haze outlook, and how can you protect yourself?
S’pore is among the S-E Asian countries at high risk of severe haze affecting the region for the rest of 2026.
Return of Formula One to Malaysia a boon or bane for S’pore night race?
Why vaccines matter more as we age, and the Big Four you shouldn’t miss
How well do S’poreans and Malaysians really know each other?
People-to-people ties matter because economic integration ultimately depends on trust, says the writer.