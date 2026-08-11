Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Aug 11, 2026

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Published
Aug 11, 2026, 08:15 AM

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S’pore upgrades 2026 growth forecast to 4.5% to 5.5% on stronger AI boom

It is sharply higher than the earlier forecast. 

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Unmasked: Chen Zhi’s global scam syndicate hired S’poreans

Three men say they did not know of criminal activities; one other remains uncontactable.

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S’porean kidnapped in Malaysia, safe after rescue in Kedah

A $1 million ransom was demanded for his release.

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More young people behind terror threats with radicalisation

Extremist radicalisation is no longer a matter of months – it now takes just weeks to trap vulnerable youth.

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How worrying is S’pore’s haze outlook, and how can you protect yourself?

S’pore is among the S-E Asian countries at high risk of severe haze affecting the region for the rest of 2026.

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Return of Formula One to Malaysia a boon or bane for S’pore night race?

Will the race in Sepang this year be one-off or a return to the calendar?

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Why vaccines matter more as we age, and the Big Four you shouldn’t miss

For older adults, the benefits of vaccination extend beyond preventing infection.

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How well do S’poreans and Malaysians really know each other?

People-to-people ties matter because economic integration ultimately depends on trust, says the writer.

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Water, power interrupted at Sentosa Cove marina after yacht hits pontoon

The marina said the incident was isolated, and operations continue as normal.

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‘I study them, then strike’: This ex-soldier now wages war on pests

He applied a military strategy to tackle a persistent rodent issue.

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