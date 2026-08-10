Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Aug 10, 2026

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Aug 10, 2026, 08:09 AM

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Kallang roars for Singapore’s 61st National Day

This year’s NDP broke from its usual format, doing away with crowd favourites such as the Red Lions.

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In Pictures: Singapore celebrates 61st National Day

Fireworks lit up the night sky over the Kallang Basin. 

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People with disabilities shine at NDP amid largest civilian participation in over a decade

Over 1,200 civilians participated in NDP 2026’s parade segment.

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Ang Mo Kio market reopens after upgrading

Little Red Bot, an AI-powered robotic sweeper, was launched to help cleaners.

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‘Texas of the Mountain West’: US state of Utah on drive to court S’pore investors

Utah Governor Spencer Cox said the state is seeing investment in sectors including energy.

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Is it okay to share my salary online, even anonymously?

Salary discussions can promote transparency, but may create workplace tension.

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Our obsession with home reno porn needs to stop

The rise of such home influencers has changed how many S’poreans think about living spaces.

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Cybercrime suspect’s appeal against police seizure thrown out

The court also rejected his contention that the seizure was unlawful.

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RSAF carries out helicopter rescue for ailing vessel crew member at sea

The evacuation and rescue took place on National Day.

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Former national table tennis star Yu Mengyu gives birth to twins

She gave birth at the KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital 3 days before National Day.

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