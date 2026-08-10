Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Aug 10, 2026

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Kallang roars for Singapore’s 61st National Day
This year’s NDP broke from its usual format, doing away with crowd favourites such as the Red Lions.
In Pictures: Singapore celebrates 61st National Day
People with disabilities shine at NDP amid largest civilian participation in over a decade
Ang Mo Kio market reopens after upgrading
‘Texas of the Mountain West’: US state of Utah on drive to court S’pore investors
Utah Governor Spencer Cox said the state is seeing investment in sectors including energy.
Is it okay to share my salary online, even anonymously?
Our obsession with home reno porn needs to stop
The rise of such home influencers has changed how many S’poreans think about living spaces.