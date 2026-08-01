Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Aug 1, 2026

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Published
Aug 01, 2026, 07:55 AM

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US eggs make a comeback in S’pore after 20 years

The first batch of eggs arrived earlier in July via air freight.

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New Cross Island Line trains: 3 key features

The first phase of the CRL opens in 2030.

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S’pore space agency to launch new satellite operations centre in 2027

The space agency said that it will be looking for talent across disciplines.

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LTA studying feasibility of Bus Rapid Transit system for Tuas South

BRT will likely comprise high-capacity buses or trackless trams running on dedicated lanes with priority at junctions.

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Drier weather conditions expected in S’pore in first half of Aug

Daily max temperatures are likely to range between 33 deg C and 34 deg C on most days.

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Law Society seeking to strike Pritam Singh off the rolls at disciplinary hearing

The Workers’ Party chief is a non-practising lawyer.

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Lions stay top of ASEAN C’ship Group A after draw with Vietnam

Singapore will meet Indonesia next at the Jalan Besar Stadium on Aug 7.

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S’pore school operator drops Sapporo plans amid backlash

The episode highlights the gap between the city’s economic ambitions and local realities.

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Jail for driver who knocked over pedestrian, leaving him in vegetative state

The victim, who was using a walking stick, was flung into the air and landed on the road.

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2 Massive Attack members banned from re-entering S’pore over Palestinian flag display

IMDA will not grant any future application for performances by the band here.

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