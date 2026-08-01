Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Aug 1, 2026

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US eggs make a comeback in S’pore after 20 years
New Cross Island Line trains: 3 key features
S’pore space agency to launch new satellite operations centre in 2027
LTA studying feasibility of Bus Rapid Transit system for Tuas South
BRT will likely comprise high-capacity buses or trackless trams running on dedicated lanes with priority at junctions.
Drier weather conditions expected in S’pore in first half of Aug
Daily max temperatures are likely to range between 33 deg C and 34 deg C on most days.
Law Society seeking to strike Pritam Singh off the rolls at disciplinary hearing
Lions stay top of ASEAN C’ship Group A after draw with Vietnam
S’pore school operator drops Sapporo plans amid backlash
The episode highlights the gap between the city’s economic ambitions and local realities.
Jail for driver who knocked over pedestrian, leaving him in vegetative state
The victim, who was using a walking stick, was flung into the air and landed on the road.