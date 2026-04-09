Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 9, 2026

Updated
Published
Apr 09, 2026, 07:53 AM

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Govt facilities told to adopt measures to save energy amid Mid-East conflict

This includes setting the air-con at 25 deg C or higher, unplugging equipment when not in use.

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Iran war will still be bad news for S’pore, but positives can be drawn from its response

Heeding past lessons, Govt presses on with its energy and food diversification strategy.

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Shaky US-Iran ceasefire in doubt, as Israel pounds Lebanon

Iran and the US laid out sharply contrasting agendas for talks set for Saturday.

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Why China worked quietly to help broker US-Iran ceasefire deal

For Beijing, the ceasefire was about oil, stability and staying out of America’s war.

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Migrant worker wins $5.7k overtime pay after 2-year fight

High Court ruled that employers cannot use a fixed monthly allowance to offset overtime pay.

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Bloomberg’s lawyer denies article on GCBs targeted Shanmugam

He contends that GCB transactions are routinely reported by mainstream media.

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Murder charge in Malaysian drink-driving case sparks outcry

Unusual decision raises questions over why other cases did not lead to harsher charges.

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Should you sell or hold on to your Singtel discounted shares?

Its share price has more than doubled in two years, from around $2.40 in April 2024 to $4.97 on April 7.

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Fines of up to $50k for errant vets under new law

Act aims to raise professional standards, support animal health, welfare.

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Jail, caning for man who was an auxiliary cop when he carried loaded gun in public

He pleaded guilty in Oct 2025 to unlawful possession of a firearm and committing mischief.

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