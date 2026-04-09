Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 9, 2026

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Govt facilities told to adopt measures to save energy amid Mid-East conflict
This includes setting the air-con at 25 deg C or higher, unplugging equipment when not in use.
Iran war will still be bad news for S’pore, but positives can be drawn from its response
Heeding past lessons, Govt presses on with its energy and food diversification strategy.
Shaky US-Iran ceasefire in doubt, as Israel pounds Lebanon
Why China worked quietly to help broker US-Iran ceasefire deal
For Beijing, the ceasefire was about oil, stability and staying out of America’s war.
Migrant worker wins $5.7k overtime pay after 2-year fight
High Court ruled that employers cannot use a fixed monthly allowance to offset overtime pay.
Bloomberg’s lawyer denies article on GCBs targeted Shanmugam
Murder charge in Malaysian drink-driving case sparks outcry
Unusual decision raises questions over why other cases did not lead to harsher charges.
Should you sell or hold on to your Singtel discounted shares?
Its share price has more than doubled in two years, from around $2.40 in April 2024 to $4.97 on April 7.
Fines of up to $50k for errant vets under new law
Jail, caning for man who was an auxiliary cop when he carried loaded gun in public
He pleaded guilty in Oct 2025 to unlawful possession of a firearm and committing mischief.