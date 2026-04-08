Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 8, 2026

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Trump agrees to suspend attack on Iran by two weeks
‘Unprecedented’ energy disruption from Iran war: Govt unveils support measures
The Government announced nearly $1b in relief measures for households and businesses here.
S’pore won’t negotiate for Strait of Hormuz passage as ‘matter of principle’
Several nations have struck deals with Iran for safe passage through the embattled strait.
How will changes affect holders of Singtel special discounted shares?
HDB carparks could be repurposed after demand stabilises: Sun Xueling
Converting parking spaces in a project’s early years could create shortages later, she added.
Man arrested at Potong Pasir home for possessing prohibited weapons
Items seized included pneumatic rifles, BB guns, bows, crossbows, slingshots and knives.
EPL app trial signals final whistle for telco middleman model
New surgery shown to improve symptoms of moderate Alzheimer’s disease
How hard foods, teeth grinding can take a toll on your smile
Cracked teeth are the third-most common dental problem after tooth decay and gum disease.