Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 8, 2026

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Published
Apr 08, 2026, 07:57 AM

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Trump agrees to suspend attack on Iran by two weeks

He said the US had received a 10-point proposal from Tehran.

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‘Unprecedented’ energy disruption from Iran war: Govt unveils support measures

The Government announced nearly $1b in relief measures for households and businesses here.

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S’pore won’t negotiate for Strait of Hormuz passage as ‘matter of principle’

Several nations have struck deals with Iran for safe passage through the embattled strait.

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How will changes affect holders of Singtel special discounted shares?

Transfer of shares from CPF Board to CDP will allow holders to manage them directly.

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HDB carparks could be repurposed after demand stabilises: Sun Xueling

Converting parking spaces in a project’s early years could create shortages later, she added.

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Man arrested at Potong Pasir home for possessing prohibited weapons

Items seized included pneumatic rifles, BB guns, bows, crossbows, slingshots and knives.

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EPL app trial signals final whistle for telco middleman model

Exclusive sports rights gave telcos a strong advantage but that game is changing.

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New surgery shown to improve symptoms of moderate Alzheimer’s disease

Four patients have undergone the procedure here as part of a trial.

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How hard foods, teeth grinding can take a toll on your smile

Cracked teeth are the third-most common dental problem after tooth decay and gum disease.

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2½ years’ jail for man wanted by FBI for facilitating oil supply to North Korea

He had orchestrated the supply of more than $9.5m worth of gas oil to Pyongyang.

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