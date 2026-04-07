Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 7, 2026

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S’pore Red Cross reaching out to elderly amid heat, haze
It aims to mobilise 700 volunteers to distribute care packs, share info with beneficiaries.
Workplace fairness law, support for families feature in S’pore’s report to UN
Fire at Buona Vista building which houses Mindef’s digital tech agency
Iran rejects ceasefire as Trump says entire country can be ‘taken out’
Energy crisis caused by Iran war reveals a tale of two Indonesias
False ceiling in Lucky Plaza collapses; BCA says likely due to improper installation
Sumiko at 62: Four simple exercises from a physio for stronger knees
Strengthening leg muscles helps reduce stress on your knees and improves knee stability.
S’pore unis produce top students. Why aren’t more of them entrepreneurs?
Rice noodles offer a window into local life
Trace the history of Chinese cities Nanning and Liuzhou through their many rice noodle dishes.
Church pastor repeatedly molested girl with severe specific language impairment
The girl’s mother had frequently sought advice from the man on family and spiritual matters.