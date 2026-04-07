Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 7, 2026

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Published
Apr 07, 2026, 07:56 AM

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S’pore Red Cross reaching out to elderly amid heat, haze

It aims to mobilise 700 volunteers to distribute care packs, share info with beneficiaries.

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Workplace fairness law, support for families feature in S’pore’s report to UN

Significant strides made in equality and non-discrimination via legislative reforms.

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Fire at Buona Vista building which houses Mindef’s digital tech agency

The fire yesterday evening involved a cooling tower on the rooftop of a building.

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Iran rejects ceasefire as Trump says entire country can be ‘taken out’

He threatened to rain “hell” on Tehran if it does not open the Strait of Hormuz.

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Energy crisis caused by Iran war reveals a tale of two Indonesias

Widening gap between people’s anxiety over oil price surges and official messaging.

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False ceiling in Lucky Plaza collapses; BCA says likely due to improper installation

There are no imminent signs of danger to the units near the collapsed ceiling.

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Sumiko at 62: Four simple exercises from a physio for stronger knees

Strengthening leg muscles helps reduce stress on your knees and improves knee stability.

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S’pore unis produce top students. Why aren’t more of them entrepreneurs?

Singapore’s systems leave little room for ventures to test, stumble and iterate.

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Rice noodles offer a window into local life

Trace the history of Chinese cities Nanning and Liuzhou through their many rice noodle dishes.

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Church pastor repeatedly molested girl with severe specific language impairment

The girl’s mother had frequently sought advice from the man on family and spiritual matters.

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