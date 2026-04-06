Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 6, 2026

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Published
Apr 06, 2026, 07:59 AM

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US rescues airman, vows ‘hell’ for Iran if Strait of Hormuz stays shut

Iran’s parliamentary speaker condemned Trump’s threats, saying he was being misled by Israel’s prime minister.

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The Gulf crisis is a warning. Singapore should heed its lessons

The impact of the Iran war on the UAE reminds us of the vulnerability of small economies, says the writer.

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Keeping old condos liveable will take financial discipline, not just new rules

It is not just who should pay for repairs, but also whether estates have planned early enough to afford them.

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Western Sydney airport offers gateway to S’pore, but travellers face long commute

It will offer 24-hour operations when open in October.

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New ‘Singapore Pokedex’ aims to turn hikes into wildlife-spotting adventures

Each entry is accompanied by drawings of the animal’s anatomy and images of wildlife encounters.

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Body found in Indonesian waters believed to be missing man from boat collision

A 49-year-old man has been arrested for rash navigation of a vessel.

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Man fails in claim for 4 luxury watches he alleged were gifts from father-in-law

The judge said the younger man had failed to prove that the watches were gifted to him.

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Growing number of liver transplant patients linked to obesity and diabetes

Lifestyle interventions can help before fatty liver disease progresses to liver inflammation or cirrhosis.

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Study here reveals role of brain regions in regulating impulsivity

The findings enhance the understanding of conditions such as ADHD and addiction.

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Pet portraiture gets popular with pawrents

Pet portraits have been around for centuries, but now they are reaching a much wider clientele.

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