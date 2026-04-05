Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 5, 2026

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Ministerial committee to deal with supply shocks, price increases from Mid-East conflict: Shanmugam
The Homefront Crisis Ministerial Committee has 15 members and has been convened for a few weeks.
Trump, Israel pressure Iran ahead of deadline as search continues for missing US airman
The conflict enters a sixth week with scant prospect of peace talks and polls showing low public support.
Malaysians quietly stockpile staples as energy crisis fuelled by Iran war tests Anwar
Online, Malaysians are trading tips on practical survivalism, such as vacuum-sealing stockpiles of rice.
Car dealers race to secure $68m to renew lease for S’pore’s largest used-car hub
WP disciplinary panel completes investigations into party chief Pritam Singh
The panel will present its report and recommendations to the party’s central executive committee in April.
They met once and got engaged two weeks later: Inside an arranged marriage in Singapore
Pilot initiative to be expanded to keep seniors active, socially connected to their communities
The PA initiative Neighbourhood Kakis rewards seniors who do simple tasks in their communities.
Bangkok internship, exchange in London: Singapore students explore ASEAN, China beyond the West
A few institutions identified China, Indonesia and Vietnam as the most sought-after destinations.
‘We did not expect to have so much to learn from Singapore’: Historian Wang Gungwu in new memoir
His new memoir offers insights into the star academic's life and why he chose to stay in Singapore.