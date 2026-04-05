Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 5, 2026

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Published
Apr 05, 2026, 08:33 AM

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Ministerial committee to deal with supply shocks, price increases from Mid-East conflict: Shanmugam

The Homefront Crisis Ministerial Committee has 15 members and has been convened for a few weeks.

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Trump, Israel pressure Iran ahead of deadline as search continues for missing US airman

The conflict enters a sixth week with scant prospect of peace talks and polls showing low public support.

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Malaysians quietly stockpile staples as energy crisis fuelled by Iran war tests Anwar

Online, Malaysians are trading tips on practical survivalism, such as vacuum-sealing stockpiles of rice.

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Car dealers race to secure $68m to renew lease for S’pore’s largest used-car hub

The eight-storey complex houses 121 showrooms and offices.

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WP disciplinary panel completes investigations into party chief Pritam Singh

The panel will present its report and recommendations to the party’s central executive committee in April.

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They met once and got engaged two weeks later: Inside an arranged marriage in Singapore

The couple said their relationship deepened as they got to know each other better.

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Pilot initiative to be expanded to keep seniors active, socially connected to their communities

The PA initiative Neighbourhood Kakis rewards seniors who do simple tasks in their communities.

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Bangkok internship, exchange in London: Singapore students explore ASEAN, China beyond the West

A few institutions identified China, Indonesia and Vietnam as the most sought-after destinations.

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‘We did not expect to have so much to learn from Singapore’: Historian Wang Gungwu in new memoir

His new memoir offers insights into the star academic's life and why he chose to stay in Singapore.

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Pilates studios are popping up everywhere, what’s driving Singapore’s core obsession?

The low-impact, mind-body workout has surged in popularity since the pandemic.

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