Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 4, 2026

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More kids sexually assaulted in 2025; attacks by family members up too
Police figures also show almost 10% increase in sexual assault cases last year, to 2,566.
Help pours in for family of boy who drowned in Kallang River
New Red Sea choke point puts S’pore at risk of fresh price surge
Bangkok bookings plummet as Iran war keeps tourists away
Downed jets raise new perils for Trump, as Tehran hunts for missing US pilot
Stakes raised for Washington in a conflict with low public support and no sign of an imminent end.
Shannon Tan named The Straits Times’ Athlete of the Year 2025
Olympic diver’s interview spotlights cyberbullying in China
Who pays for a climate-ready S’pore?
With climate protection being an inter-generational challenge, private sector buy-in is crucial.
IRAS catches 422 landlords for not reporting rental income properly
Some errant owners thought there was no need to report income tax after paying property taxes.