Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 4, 2026

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Published
Apr 04, 2026, 07:55 AM

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More kids sexually assaulted in 2025; attacks by family members up too

Police figures also show almost 10% increase in sexual assault cases last year, to 2,566.

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Help pours in for family of boy who drowned in Kallang River

Grieving mum of teen who died in Feb fishing trip has not returned to work.

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New Red Sea choke point puts S’pore at risk of fresh price surge

Shipping lines between Asia and Europe are now resorting to alternative routes.

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Bangkok bookings plummet as Iran war keeps tourists away

It has laid bare how vulnerable Thai tourism sector is to geopolitical shocks.

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Downed jets raise new perils for Trump, as Tehran hunts for missing US pilot

Stakes raised for Washington in a conflict with low public support and no sign of an imminent end.

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Shannon Tan named The Straits Times’ Athlete of the Year 2025

She is the first golfer to win the annual award.

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Olympic diver’s interview spotlights cyberbullying in China

She addresses questions about weight gain – many of which came from netizens.

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Who pays for a climate-ready S’pore?

With climate protection being an inter-generational challenge, private sector buy-in is crucial.

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IRAS catches 422 landlords for not reporting rental income properly

Some errant owners thought there was no need to report income tax after paying property taxes.

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New roads to be built by end-2030 as part of Paterson redevelopment

About 1,000 new private homes will be developed in the area.

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