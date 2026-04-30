Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 30, 2026

Updated
Published
Apr 30, 2026, 08:05 AM

US Fed holds interest rates steady amid sharp divide over policy easing bias

The Fed noted rising concerns about inflation, due in part to recent rise in energy prices.

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DBS to pay 81 cents per share in dividends as Q1 profit rises 1% to $2.93 billion

The payout is up from 75 cents per share in the year-ago period.

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UAE’s OPEC exit: Shockwaves will be felt beyond oil prices

Cartel crack-up reflects growing friction and regional rivalry between the Saudis and the Emiratis.

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Changi Airport T3 to undergo major upgrade

It will see more digital technologies and robotics infused into T3.

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More EV fast-charging hubs to be installed in HDB towns from early 2027

Each location will have at least six or eight 50kW charging points.

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Women taking career ‘detours’ as a norm will be one indicator of work group’s success: Indranee

To do this, employers will need to actively support their return to work, Ms Indranee said.

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Field Notes from Jakarta: It could have happened to me

Moving women-only carriages won’t fix Jakarta’s rail system, says ST's Indonesia correspondent.

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Hackers invited to break into security robots, EV chargers

Undercover intelligence agents were said to be at DEF CON Singapore looking to recruit talent.

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Jail term upped for man who financed syndicate

The S’porean invested $25k in a syndicate that sold anonymous accounts on messaging platforms to scammers.

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Woman in Malaysia gets 2 years’ jail for throwing newborn from 38th-floor condo

A man living on the ninth-floor discovered the baby with severe head injuries on his verandah.

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