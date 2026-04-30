Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 30, 2026

US Fed holds interest rates steady amid sharp divide over policy easing bias
The Fed noted rising concerns about inflation, due in part to recent rise in energy prices.
DBS to pay 81 cents per share in dividends as Q1 profit rises 1% to $2.93 billion
UAE’s OPEC exit: Shockwaves will be felt beyond oil prices
Cartel crack-up reflects growing friction and regional rivalry between the Saudis and the Emiratis.
Changi Airport T3 to undergo major upgrade
More EV fast-charging hubs to be installed in HDB towns from early 2027
Women taking career ‘detours’ as a norm will be one indicator of work group’s success: Indranee
To do this, employers will need to actively support their return to work, Ms Indranee said.
Field Notes from Jakarta: It could have happened to me
Moving women-only carriages won’t fix Jakarta’s rail system, says ST's Indonesia correspondent.
Hackers invited to break into security robots, EV chargers
Undercover intelligence agents were said to be at DEF CON Singapore looking to recruit talent.
Jail term upped for man who financed syndicate
The S’porean invested $25k in a syndicate that sold anonymous accounts on messaging platforms to scammers.
Woman in Malaysia gets 2 years’ jail for throwing newborn from 38th-floor condo
A man living on the ninth-floor discovered the baby with severe head injuries on his verandah.