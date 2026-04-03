Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 3, 2026

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Almost all kids with road injuries were not buckled up, local trauma data finds
Gold’s sharp drop sparks surge in first-time buyers in S’pore
O.K. Lim taken into custody after hospital stay to start 13½-year jail term
World anxious to open Hormuz Strait while Trump, Iran trade threats
Britain chaired a virtual meeting of some 40 countries to explore ways to free up navigation.
Inaction, disregard for safety fuelled deadly HK estate fire
The mysterious origins of a spicy, grilled fish dish
Within China, the grilled fish business is expected to hit 43.57 billion yuan (S$8.1b) in 2026.
When to ask your date, ‘How much do you earn?’
It is heartening to note that Gen Z and millennial couples favour more financial openness.