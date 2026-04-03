Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 3, 2026

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Published
Apr 03, 2026, 08:00 AM

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Almost all kids with road injuries were not buckled up, local trauma data finds

More than half of adults were also not wearing seat belts during an accident.

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Gold’s sharp drop sparks surge in first-time buyers in S’pore

Retail investors are taking advantage of lower prices to build exposure, OCBC says.

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O.K. Lim taken into custody after hospital stay to start 13½-year jail term

He was hospitalised with breathing difficulties on March 28.

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World anxious to open Hormuz Strait while Trump, Iran trade threats

Britain chaired a virtual meeting of some 40 countries to explore ways to free up navigation.

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Inaction, disregard for safety fuelled deadly HK estate fire

The authorities are also looking into possible bid-rigging and fraud.

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The mysterious origins of a spicy, grilled fish dish

Within China, the grilled fish business is expected to hit 43.57 billion yuan (S$8.1b) in 2026.

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When to ask your date, ‘How much do you earn?’

It is heartening to note that Gen Z and millennial couples favour more financial openness.

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Public urged to burn offerings responsibly during Qing Ming after cemetery fires

The fires were likely started by an unattended lit joss stick or burning joss paper.

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How to tackle your Hyrox race – 7 tips from trainers and past champion

Participants should pay extra attention to their diet and sleep.

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Teen arrested after allegedly licking iJooz straw, placing it back in machine

The straw compartments on iJooz’s older vending machines are not locked.

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