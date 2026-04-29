Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 29, 2026

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S’pore developing drones that can be deployed for fighting crime
They will enable officers to respond quickly to incidents and have more info before arriving on the scene.
Collective interest to keep critical sea lanes open and secure: Zhulkarnain at UN
All should respect right of safe, unimpeded transit through Hormuz, said the Minister of State.
Negeri Sembilan crisis signals end is nigh for Anwar’s unity govt
The PM may now be forced to bring forward the general election, when it is due only by early 2028.
Entitled or self-centred? Unpacking the AirAsia passenger outburst
In 2024 alone, over 50,000 reports of unruly passenger behaviour were made by 60 airline operators.
SATS apologises for service crew seen tossing bags onto Changi Airport belt
How to manage Gen Z workers when you don’t always see them
Arrangement over use of parking spaces ends up in a lawsuit
The case leads to court ruling on how voting power is used in strata-titled developments.
Doctor guilty of misconduct given 50% ‘discount’ on suspension
Jail, caning for man who downloaded over 400 pictures, 100 videos of child abuse materials
Crunchy Teeth bakery helping youth with autism step out of their comfort zones
The social enterprise bakery offers job skills training for autistic individuals who are 18 years old and older.