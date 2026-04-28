Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 28, 2026

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Published
Apr 28, 2026, 07:52 AM

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Cybersecurity incident at contractor building JRL stations, NEWater factory

The incident has been reported to the police and the relevant authorities.

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Suspect charged with attempting to assassinate Trump

Cole Tomas Allen, 31, could face a potential life sentence if convicted.

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S’pore still a private equity hub, but data centre growth shifting elsewhere: Bain

Much of the growth in the data centre space will likely take place in lower-cost neighbouring cities.

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The EV safety questions we should be asking

As more EVs zoom across S’pore’s roads, drivers’ knowledge and regulatory oversight matter more.

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Growing recognition of oral frailty as an early warning sign of physical decline

Screening for dental issues is part of new approach to frailty at Serangoon Polyclinic.

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Man to be charged over promoting racial enmity after posting anti-Semitic content

He had posted three offensive images targeted at the Jewish community on WhatsApp.

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Police looking for car driver after hit-and-run near Woodlands Checkpoint

A car collided with another car, then a motorcyclist, in quick succession before leaving the scene.

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Hundreds affected by S’pore Marathon payment issues

Organisers said they are working to resolve issues that affected about 400 of the over 4,500 sign-ups on April 27.

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Meet 3 S’poreans vying to compete on US reality gameshow Beast Games

The person with the most votes when voting ends on May 1 will go on to compete in the US.

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PlayStation 5 prices could rise in S’pore amid Sony’s S-E Asia adjustments

Recommended retail prices are set to rise by around $50 to $100 in S’pore from May 1.

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