Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 28, 2026

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Cybersecurity incident at contractor building JRL stations, NEWater factory
Suspect charged with attempting to assassinate Trump
S’pore still a private equity hub, but data centre growth shifting elsewhere: Bain
Much of the growth in the data centre space will likely take place in lower-cost neighbouring cities.
The EV safety questions we should be asking
As more EVs zoom across S’pore’s roads, drivers’ knowledge and regulatory oversight matter more.
Growing recognition of oral frailty as an early warning sign of physical decline
Screening for dental issues is part of new approach to frailty at Serangoon Polyclinic.
Man to be charged over promoting racial enmity after posting anti-Semitic content
Police looking for car driver after hit-and-run near Woodlands Checkpoint
A car collided with another car, then a motorcyclist, in quick succession before leaving the scene.
Hundreds affected by S’pore Marathon payment issues
Organisers said they are working to resolve issues that affected about 400 of the over 4,500 sign-ups on April 27.
Meet 3 S’poreans vying to compete on US reality gameshow Beast Games
The person with the most votes when voting ends on May 1 will go on to compete in the US.
PlayStation 5 prices could rise in S’pore amid Sony’s S-E Asia adjustments
Recommended retail prices are set to rise by around $50 to $100 in S’pore from May 1.