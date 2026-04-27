Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 27, 2026

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Published
Apr 27, 2026, 08:00 AM

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Suspect in White House press dinner shooting wrote manifesto, Trump says

The manifesto mocked the “insane” lack of security at hotel where the dinner was held, an official added.

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Thuds, an eerie silence, then chaos at dinner with White House journalists

Mr Trump and the first lady barely moved at first as chaos erupted around them.

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6.1-magnitude quake on Hokkaido island latest to shake Japan

The quake struck shortly before 5.30am (4.30am Singapore time) in Hokkaido’s southern region.

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Fixing overqualification requires jobs to grow with people

That starts with a focus on skills, rather than paper credentials, says the writer.

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AirAsia posts videos of staff speaking Mandarin

It comes after a viral video of a passenger scolding the airline’s cabin crew for not speaking Mandarin.

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Tengah’s first private condo nearly sold out at launch weekend

Tengah Garden Residences is situated near the upcoming Hong Kah MRT station on the Jurong Region Line.

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6-year study on protecting S’pore’s south-west coast from rising seas

It will cover 116km of coastline from Tuas to Pasir Panjang, and will be PUB’s largest coastal study to date.

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askST Jobs: Will a sabbatical hurt my career progression?

You can avoid a career slowdown by returning from a sabbatical with new skills.

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Rent-free spaces for telecoms equipment to be mandated

Under proposed changes to code, building owners must identify such spaces in advance.

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Free AI and robotics workshops for 1,200 students

Students aged nine to 16 can attend up to 60 free workshops.

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