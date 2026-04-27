Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 27, 2026

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Suspect in White House press dinner shooting wrote manifesto, Trump says
The manifesto mocked the “insane” lack of security at hotel where the dinner was held, an official added.
Thuds, an eerie silence, then chaos at dinner with White House journalists
6.1-magnitude quake on Hokkaido island latest to shake Japan
The quake struck shortly before 5.30am (4.30am Singapore time) in Hokkaido’s southern region.
Fixing overqualification requires jobs to grow with people
AirAsia posts videos of staff speaking Mandarin
It comes after a viral video of a passenger scolding the airline’s cabin crew for not speaking Mandarin.
Tengah’s first private condo nearly sold out at launch weekend
Tengah Garden Residences is situated near the upcoming Hong Kah MRT station on the Jurong Region Line.
6-year study on protecting S’pore’s south-west coast from rising seas
It will cover 116km of coastline from Tuas to Pasir Panjang, and will be PUB’s largest coastal study to date.
askST Jobs: Will a sabbatical hurt my career progression?
Rent-free spaces for telecoms equipment to be mandated
Under proposed changes to code, building owners must identify such spaces in advance.