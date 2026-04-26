Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 26, 2026

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Published
Apr 26, 2026, 08:17 AM

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Asian travellers can expect higher fares, flight disruptions as Iran war chokes jet fuel supply

While alarm bells are ringing in Europe over a physical shortage, analysts say Asia has a different trajectory.

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Trump cancels envoys’ Pakistan trip, in blow to hopes for Iran war breakthrough

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered his troops to “forcefully” attack Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, his office said, further testing a three-week ceasefire.

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DBS to offer consumers $10m in cashback redemptions to alleviate prices of food and essentials

DBS will also be supporting SMEs by providing guidance and wider access to AI solution providers.

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Revamped Malay Heritage Centre reflects community’s diverse origins, shared sense of home: PM Wong

The centre aims to tell the Malay story in ways that connect more deeply with a new generation of Singaporeans.

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‘To live audaciously is to give generously’: S’pore man with fatal disease starts charitable fund

Yeo Whee Jim has donated a six-figure sum to set up a charitable fund to help young caregivers.

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‘I feel something so right doing the wrong thing’: Scam worker brainwashed by pop songs, threats

Despite growing pressure to end scam compounds, eager job seekers are still tricked into fraud operations in South-east Asia.

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When a couple fight over the $12k monthly mortgage of their home

The couple fought because they failed to plan for substantial and recurring expenses after their divorce.

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Graft, girlfriends and government officials: Indonesia’s other corruption problem

The fact that many government officials lavish wealth on their mistresses is something of an open secret in Indonesian society.

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Malaysia’s Anwar to drop anti-graft chief, but protesters want deeper reforms after corruption saga

Former judge Halim Aman will be the new MACC chief, but demands for public inquiry continue.

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Singaporean Dante Chen’s run as WWE wrestler ends after 5 years

The 30-year-old was scouted by WWE officials during a tryout in Shanghai.

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