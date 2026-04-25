Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 25, 2026

Updated
Published
Apr 25, 2026, 08:16 AM

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MOH realigning resources with focus on mental health

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung reiterates commitment to tackling impact of social media on youth.

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S’pore extends tie-up with UN atomic watchdog

The agreement augments the Republic’s efforts to build capabilities in nuclear safety, NEA said.

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Indonesia’s firefighters braced for a dry year – and they are short of cash

Their ability to fight surge in land and forest blazes has been hit by govt efficiency cuts.

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Iran’s foreign minister arrives in Pakistan, raising hopes for US peace talks

US envoys are also due in Islamabad but there’s no indication talks will be direct.

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World Cup in Trumpland is going to be a giant ‘what just happened?’ moment

A Trump ally’s “Italy for Iran” swop idea gives a taste of the disorientating off-field drama to come.

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S’pore malls see fresh wave of deals, revamps that will reshape retail scene

Retail players switch things up in a bid to appeal to shoppers.

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Tamagotchi: 30 years old, and still beeping for attention

A look back at the pocket-size digital pet phenomenon.

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Man who allegedly leaked new Avatar film arrested for illegal server access

The man had allegedly gained access to and posted extracts of an unreleased film online.

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Fatal Geylang Road fight: Man sentenced to more than 6 years’ jail and 12 strokes

He had pushed the victim onto the floor several times, and punched him in the face.

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Getting a 10-year-old car ready for COE renewal

Get the car checked by more than one workshop to ascertain what needs to be done.

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