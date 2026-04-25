Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 25, 2026

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MOH realigning resources with focus on mental health
Health Minister Ong Ye Kung reiterates commitment to tackling impact of social media on youth.
S’pore extends tie-up with UN atomic watchdog
The agreement augments the Republic’s efforts to build capabilities in nuclear safety, NEA said.
Indonesia’s firefighters braced for a dry year – and they are short of cash
Their ability to fight surge in land and forest blazes has been hit by govt efficiency cuts.
Iran’s foreign minister arrives in Pakistan, raising hopes for US peace talks
World Cup in Trumpland is going to be a giant ‘what just happened?’ moment
A Trump ally’s “Italy for Iran” swop idea gives a taste of the disorientating off-field drama to come.
S’pore malls see fresh wave of deals, revamps that will reshape retail scene
Tamagotchi: 30 years old, and still beeping for attention
Man who allegedly leaked new Avatar film arrested for illegal server access
The man had allegedly gained access to and posted extracts of an unreleased film online.