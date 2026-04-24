Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 24, 2026

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SIA flight to Frankfurt delayed after catering truck ‘made contact with’ plane’s engine
No customers were on board the aircraft when the incident occurred and no injuries were reported.
Mature Khaya, sea apple trees being replaced for safety reasons
They were observed to be prone to basal rot or outgrowing their growing spaces, said NParks.
S’pore inflation accelerates as Iran war drives up petrol prices
MAS and MTI said Singapore’s imported cost pressures are expected to pick up and broaden.
Lebanon-Israel ceasefire extended by three weeks after Oval Office meeting
US whiskey makers reroute shipments to S’pore as trade tensions bite
Lessons on toll-free shipping from straits of Malacca and S’pore
MBS posts strong Q1 earnings, but a bit of bad luck holds back profits
Second of four peregrine falcon chicks in S’pore found dead
The public should contact NParks’ Animal Response Centre if any of the birds are seen on the ground.
In this Philippine province, a cowboy culture far from the Wild West endures
Its annual festival is widely regarded as the only organised rodeo culture of its kind in Asia.
2 men to be charged with providing illegal payment, remittance services involving over $38m
More than $314,000 in cash and 30 ATM cards were seized during a raid of the operations.