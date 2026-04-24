Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 24, 2026

Updated
Published
Apr 24, 2026, 07:52 AM

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SIA flight to Frankfurt delayed after catering truck ‘made contact with’ plane’s engine

No customers were on board the aircraft when the incident occurred and no injuries were reported.

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Mature Khaya, sea apple trees being replaced for safety reasons

They were observed to be prone to basal rot or outgrowing their growing spaces, said NParks.

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S’pore inflation accelerates as Iran war drives up petrol prices

MAS and MTI said Singapore’s imported cost pressures are expected to pick up and broaden.

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Lebanon-Israel ceasefire extended by three weeks after Oval Office meeting

The ceasefire has yielded a significant reduction in violence.

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US whiskey makers reroute shipments to S’pore as trade tensions bite

Industry players here excited about having new American varieties added to the mix.

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Lessons on toll-free shipping from straits of Malacca and S’pore

International law tends to make headlines only when it is broken.

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MBS posts strong Q1 earnings, but a bit of bad luck holds back profits

Its hotel occupancy was broadly unchanged even as rates climbed.

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Second of four peregrine falcon chicks in S’pore found dead

The public should contact NParks’ Animal Response Centre if any of the birds are seen on the ground.

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In this Philippine province, a cowboy culture far from the Wild West endures

Its annual festival is widely regarded as the only organised rodeo culture of its kind in Asia.

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2 men to be charged with providing illegal payment, remittance services involving over $38m

More than $314,000 in cash and 30 ATM cards were seized during a raid of the operations.

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