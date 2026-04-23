Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 23, 2026

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Concerns over diversity as The Clementi Mall changes hands
Takeover by foreign investor raises concerns of rising rents, local brands being replaced.
Regulators move to get listed S’pore firms to disclose how CEO pay is set
SGX RegCo proposals also cover dividends, investor relations; aim to raise transparency.
Indonesia finance minister floats, then backs off on Strait of Malacca levy
Jail term upheld for woman who lied about address to enrol daughter in P1
ECDA redesigning pre-school teachers’ jobs; ‘time out’ a focus
MSF is also working with the sector to give teachers time away from supervising children.
Directors quit hotel unit at centre of S’pore billionaire Kwek feud
S’pore spa, skincare brand Porcelain under provisional liquidation
Is Tim Cook leaving Apple with an AI headache?
Concerns that Apple could lose its grip on the next wave of technology are greatly exaggerated.