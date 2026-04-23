Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 23, 2026

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Published
Apr 23, 2026, 07:52 AM

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Concerns over diversity as The Clementi Mall changes hands

Takeover by foreign investor raises concerns of rising rents, local brands being replaced.

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Regulators move to get listed S’pore firms to disclose how CEO pay is set

SGX RegCo proposals also cover dividends, investor relations; aim to raise transparency.

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Indonesia finance minister floats, then backs off on Strait of Malacca levy

Any move would have to involve Malaysia and Singapore, he said.

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Jail term upheld for woman who lied about address to enrol daughter in P1

She had used the address of an HDB flat she had leased out to six tenants.

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ECDA redesigning pre-school teachers’ jobs; ‘time out’ a focus

MSF is also working with the sector to give teachers time away from supervising children.

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Directors quit hotel unit at centre of S’pore billionaire Kwek feud

The three resigned as directors of Millennium & Copthorne Hotels.

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S’pore spa, skincare brand Porcelain under provisional liquidation

Customers have been leaving complaints online and demanding refunds.

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Is Tim Cook leaving Apple with an AI headache?

Concerns that Apple could lose its grip on the next wave of technology are greatly exaggerated.

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S’pore extras wanted for new K-drama, casting call open

The Netflix series will be shot here between April 27 and May 6.

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Man nabbed at Changi Airport for allegedly smuggling 36kg of cannabis

Multiple packets believed to contain controlled drugs in his luggage were found.

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