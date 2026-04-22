Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 22, 2026

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Published
Apr 22, 2026, 07:56 AM

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S’pore has to act to regulate social media use for adolescents: Ong Ye Kung

Apart from banning it, the Republic can look to address concerns over some of its features.

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US indefinitely extends ceasefire with Iran

Mr Trump said he had agreed to a request from peace talks mediator Pakistan.

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Govt must work harder to continue delivering good policies in tough global order: SM Lee

The civil service must have conviction in the policies it produces and implements, he added.

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New head of civil service calls on top officers to innovate

He said Singapore cannot afford to wait for events or crises to force its hand.

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S’pore dengue cases from Jan to March fall nearly 30% from previous quarter

One death was reported in that period, NEA said in its quarterly dengue surveillance data.

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Negeri Sembilan chieftains move to depose state’s ruler

The four declared the sacking of Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir and named a successor.

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Try products virtually, get them on the same day? It could happen soon

Shopee COO believes e-commerce could become even more embedded in daily life.

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New NUS building offers on-campus accommodation to overseas visitors

The Ridge has 185 guest rooms, a meeting room and communal spaces for interactions.

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Check in for a wellness check-up

Longevity medicine clinics are working with hotels as guests are more conscious of health, immunity.

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Man who thought his Rolex was fake tried to cheat retailer in deal; $90k watch was genuine

He was sentenced to seven months’ jail.

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