Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 22, 2026

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S’pore has to act to regulate social media use for adolescents: Ong Ye Kung
Apart from banning it, the Republic can look to address concerns over some of its features.
US indefinitely extends ceasefire with Iran
Govt must work harder to continue delivering good policies in tough global order: SM Lee
The civil service must have conviction in the policies it produces and implements, he added.
New head of civil service calls on top officers to innovate
S’pore dengue cases from Jan to March fall nearly 30% from previous quarter
One death was reported in that period, NEA said in its quarterly dengue surveillance data.
Negeri Sembilan chieftains move to depose state’s ruler
Try products virtually, get them on the same day? It could happen soon
New NUS building offers on-campus accommodation to overseas visitors
Check in for a wellness check-up
Longevity medicine clinics are working with hotels as guests are more conscious of health, immunity.