Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 21, 2026

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PM Wong, Anwar reiterate need for diplomacy amid Mid-East crisis
They also discussed how both countries can work more closely to strengthen supply chain resilience.
Standing up for freedom of navigation sends right message: UN maritime chief
Global repercussions to shipping being used as collateral in regional conflicts, he warns.
Rule of law, norms needed for successful social governance: Ong Ye Kung
S’pore merges approaches by updating laws, having shared values, he adds at China forum.