Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 21, 2026

Updated
Published
Apr 21, 2026, 07:56 AM

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.

PM Wong, Anwar reiterate need for diplomacy amid Mid-East crisis

They also discussed how both countries can work more closely to strengthen supply chain resilience.

READ MORE HERE

Standing up for freedom of navigation sends right message: UN maritime chief

Global repercussions to shipping being used as collateral in regional conflicts, he warns.

READ MORE HERE

Rule of law, norms needed for successful social governance: Ong Ye Kung

S’pore merges approaches by updating laws, having shared values, he adds at China forum.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Oil jumps on Hormuz tensions, stocks mostly retreat

Traders fear hostilities could resume in the weeks-long Middle East war.

READ MORE HERE

Apple names John Ternus as next CEO; Tim Cook to become chairman

Ternus was head of the company’s hardware engineering since 2021.

READ MORE HERE

S’porean singer in Taiwan temple chases down knife-wielding masked suspect

The suspect injured a policewoman and another man as they were trying to detain him.

READ MORE HERE

Woman, 91, with dementia found soiled, alone at daycare centre reception

The daughter also questioned polyclinic protocols.

READ MORE HERE

As more S’poreans age with smaller families, end-of-life planning must evolve

 About 15 per cent of Singaporeans aged 60 and older are childless.

READ MORE HERE

Sumiko at 62: Letting go of work clothes as retirement nears is harder than I thought

Little did the writer realise the decluttering would be so emotional and painful.

READ MORE HERE

Man admits to choking baby nephew, pushing head under water

He committed the acts of abuse as he had a grudge against the baby’s father.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.