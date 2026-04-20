Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 20, 2026

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More babies born to women in their 40s amid S’pore’s fertility decline
Working couples with no kids aspire to buy private property
‘I didn’t know what injuries she sustained’: Mum whose daughter was hit by van in 2023
US seizes Iranian cargo ship as Tehran rejects a second round of peace talks
Pakistan, which has served as the main mediator, appeared to be preparing for the talks.
New Bedok South bus interchange to serve upcoming car-lite Bayshore precinct
It will be within a mixed-use development that is set to be the neighbourhood centre.
SMRT ramps up AI use to predict, reduce delays and improve rail reliability
Star Awards 2026: 10 eye-catching looks from the red carpet
Internal e-mails in the spotlight as defamation trial wraps up after 7 days
Can’t fix school bullying if society continues sending mixed messages
Droids run half-marathon in record time, showcasing Chinese tech
China is keen to stake its position as an early adopter and leader in humanoid robots.