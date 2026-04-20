Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 20, 2026

Updated
Published
Apr 20, 2026, 07:55 AM

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More babies born to women in their 40s amid S’pore’s fertility decline

Delaying marriage, lifting of age limit on reproductive treatments among factors.

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Working couples with no kids aspire to buy private property

Private housing also popular among higher-income singles, survey finds.

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‘I didn’t know what injuries she sustained’: Mum whose daughter was hit by van in 2023

To this day, the mother cannot bring herself to watch footage of the accident.

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US seizes Iranian cargo ship as Tehran rejects a second round of peace talks

Pakistan, which has served as the main mediator, appeared to be preparing for the talks.

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New Bedok South bus interchange to serve upcoming car-lite Bayshore precinct

It will be within a mixed-use development that is set to be the neighbourhood centre.

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SMRT ramps up AI use to predict, reduce delays and improve rail reliability

SMRT is tapping data from across its system to predict faults before they occur.

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Star Awards 2026: 10 eye-catching looks from the red carpet

The parade of skin was a gear shift from the more stolid affair in 2025.

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Internal e-mails in the spotlight as defamation trial wraps up after 7 days

Exchanges reveal discussions within Bloomberg, SLA in lead-up to article.

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Can’t fix school bullying if society continues sending mixed messages

MOE’s standardised anti-bullying framework brings welcome clarity.

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Droids run half-marathon in record time, showcasing Chinese tech

China is keen to stake its position as an early adopter and leader in humanoid robots.

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