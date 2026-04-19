Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 19, 2026

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‘I thought I’d never walk again’: Biker crushed between 2 cars in 2021 Tampines drink-driving crash
In 2021, a drunk driver ploughed a car into five vehicles at a red light in Tampines, killing one and injuring six.
Avoidable deaths, excuses, selfish behaviour: Why Singapore’s road culture needs to change
In her job, ST reporter Nadine Chua has seen how recklessness on the roads can ruin lives and destroy families.
About 29,000 HDB households to benefit from upgrading works in their neighbourhoods
The enhancements include features that help Singapore’s ageing population live comfortably.
Is it legal to walk across the Causeway? Newly installed sign reignites discussion
How a self-employed man, 53, can have $1.2m in CPF savings
Iran closes Hormuz Strait again, as Trump warns against ‘blackmail’
The Iranian move came after Trump insisted that a US naval blockade of Iran's ports would continue until a deal to end the wider war was concluded.
Govt ready to do more to help Singaporeans cope with impact of Iran war if situation worsens: SM Lee
Asian countries have been among the worst hit by the Middle East crisis and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, he noted.
Fibre services fully restored on Sunday morning after broadband outage caused by damaged cables
Services in parts of Ang Mo Kio, Bishan, Sengkang and Punggol were fully restored at 7am.
MPs and govt agencies to discuss policy tweaks after residents’ feedback on vice in neighbourhoods
An ST report had revealed a rise in the number of beauty and massage businesses in the heartland.
Football fraternity rallies to help stroke-hit ex-Lions goalkeeper Rezal Hassan
The 51-year-old suffered a stroke in September 2025 and now unable to work because of his medical condition.