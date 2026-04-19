Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 19, 2026

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Published
Apr 19, 2026, 08:39 AM

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‘I thought I’d never walk again’: Biker crushed between 2 cars in 2021 Tampines drink-driving crash

In 2021, a drunk driver ploughed a car into five vehicles at a red light in Tampines, killing one and injuring six.

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Avoidable deaths, excuses, selfish behaviour: Why Singapore’s road culture needs to change

In her job, ST reporter Nadine Chua has seen how recklessness on the roads can ruin lives and destroy families.

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About 29,000 HDB households to benefit from upgrading works in their neighbourhoods

The enhancements include features that help Singapore’s ageing population live comfortably.

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Is it legal to walk across the Causeway? Newly installed sign reignites discussion

The Malaysian authorities put up a “no walking” sign near their checkpoint recently.

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How a self-employed man, 53, can have $1.2m in CPF savings

Making voluntary CPF contributions can help to accumulate decent savings.

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Iran closes Hormuz Strait again, as Trump warns against ‘blackmail’

The Iranian move came after Trump insisted that a US naval blockade of Iran's ports would continue until a deal to end the wider war was concluded.

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Govt ready to do more to help Singaporeans cope with impact of Iran war if situation worsens: SM Lee

Asian countries have been among the worst hit by the Middle East crisis and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, he noted. 

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Fibre services fully restored on Sunday morning after broadband outage caused by damaged cables

Services in parts of Ang Mo Kio, Bishan, Sengkang and Punggol were fully restored at 7am.

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MPs and govt agencies to discuss policy tweaks after residents’ feedback on vice in neighbourhoods

An ST report had revealed a rise in the number of beauty and massage businesses in the heartland.

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Football fraternity rallies to help stroke-hit ex-Lions goalkeeper Rezal Hassan

The 51-year-old suffered a stroke in September 2025 and now unable to work because of his medical condition.

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