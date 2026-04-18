Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 18, 2026

Updated
Published
Apr 18, 2026, 07:55 AM

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.

Illegal weaponisation of Hormuz sets dangerous precedent: PM Wong

Other maritime chokepoints could be similarly targeted, he tells world leaders.

READ MORE HERE

S’poreans adapt routines to cope with rising prices amid Iran war

While some have tightened their belts, many hold on to comforts like air-con.

READ MORE HERE

OCBC dividend payouts low? No they’re not, says chairman

Dividends, share price, geopolitical risks among topics raised at AGM.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Nanyang JC student suspended, police report lodged after alleged case of sexual misconduct

The male student was reportedly confronted by two students in a female toilet on campus.

READ MORE HERE

Is this singer real? Why China wants to regulate AI-generated humans

Potential problems range from users being misled to the erosion of trust in tech or the larger society.

READ MORE HERE

When CPF savings spark a dispute during divorce

Those who have high CPF savings often try to stop their estranged spouses from getting a share.

READ MORE HERE

The move away from concierge care in private hospitals has begun

Breaking free from the fee-for-service could hold some potential.

READ MORE HERE

Buying a new car? 4 tips to maximise value

 Consider a Category B upgrade while COE gaps are narrow.

READ MORE HERE

S’pore’s heritage buildings so old, they’re new again

With strong demand for spaces with soul, these buildings get a new lease of life as lifestyle hubs.

READ MORE HERE

104 arrested, over $281k in drugs seized in six-day blitz

The operation covered areas including Bendemeer, Clementi, Marine Parade, Telok Blangah and Yishun.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.