Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 18, 2026

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Illegal weaponisation of Hormuz sets dangerous precedent: PM Wong
S’poreans adapt routines to cope with rising prices amid Iran war
OCBC dividend payouts low? No they’re not, says chairman
Nanyang JC student suspended, police report lodged after alleged case of sexual misconduct
The male student was reportedly confronted by two students in a female toilet on campus.
Is this singer real? Why China wants to regulate AI-generated humans
Potential problems range from users being misled to the erosion of trust in tech or the larger society.
When CPF savings spark a dispute during divorce
Those who have high CPF savings often try to stop their estranged spouses from getting a share.
The move away from concierge care in private hospitals has begun
Buying a new car? 4 tips to maximise value
S’pore’s heritage buildings so old, they’re new again
With strong demand for spaces with soul, these buildings get a new lease of life as lifestyle hubs.
104 arrested, over $281k in drugs seized in six-day blitz
The operation covered areas including Bendemeer, Clementi, Marine Parade, Telok Blangah and Yishun.