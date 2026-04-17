Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 17, 2026

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Published
Apr 17, 2026, 07:56 AM

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Costlier fuel: MOE asks schools to consider bus fare hike requests

This is to ensure school operations, students’ learning experiences will not be affected.

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New anti-bullying measures a good start, but must go beyond ‘quick fixes’: Parents

Some question how promptly schools will give updates, whether victims will be safe.

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Rupiah hits new low against Singdollar

Currency weighed down by rising oil prices, capital outflows from bond and equity markets.

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Three more EU countries added as S’pore’s meat, egg sources

S’pore inked three recent agreements on rice trade with Vietnam, Thailand and Cambodia.

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10-day ceasefire deal between Israel and Lebanon takes effect

Trump said he expected both countries’ leaders to visit the White House “over the next four or five days”.

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Bloomberg defamation trial: High Court to hear submissions on May 22

Ministers K. Shanmugam, Tan See Leng are suing Bloomberg over an article on GCB transactions here.

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PropertyLimBrothers seeks legal advice over reports

It has disputed media reports on the extent of job cuts in its media arm.

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Rental market may face headwind and disruptions in 2026

The number of resale flats reaching their MOP is projected to rise to 13,484 this year.

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Singer Taufik Batisah’s wife went through six IVF cycles, a miscarriage

The Singapore Idol star and Sheena Akbal, who are in their 40s, got married in 2015.

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Jail for elderly drink driver who hit taxi, grievously injuring cab passenger

The passenger suffered a brain injury, as well as fractures to her face, neck and ribs.

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