Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 17, 2026

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Costlier fuel: MOE asks schools to consider bus fare hike requests
This is to ensure school operations, students’ learning experiences will not be affected.
New anti-bullying measures a good start, but must go beyond ‘quick fixes’: Parents
Rupiah hits new low against Singdollar
Currency weighed down by rising oil prices, capital outflows from bond and equity markets.
Three more EU countries added as S’pore’s meat, egg sources
S’pore inked three recent agreements on rice trade with Vietnam, Thailand and Cambodia.
10-day ceasefire deal between Israel and Lebanon takes effect
Trump said he expected both countries’ leaders to visit the White House “over the next four or five days”.
Bloomberg defamation trial: High Court to hear submissions on May 22
Ministers K. Shanmugam, Tan See Leng are suing Bloomberg over an article on GCB transactions here.
PropertyLimBrothers seeks legal advice over reports
Rental market may face headwind and disruptions in 2026
The number of resale flats reaching their MOP is projected to rise to 13,484 this year.
Singer Taufik Batisah’s wife went through six IVF cycles, a miscarriage
Jail for elderly drink driver who hit taxi, grievously injuring cab passenger
The passenger suffered a brain injury, as well as fractures to her face, neck and ribs.