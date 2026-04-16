Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 16, 2026

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Yen hits new low against Singdollar in over a decade amid oil volatility
15 power banks taken from travellers at Changi Airport as new rule kicks in
Iconic satellite dishes along BKE taken down
Support of trusted regional partners key to securing energy needs: PM Wong
No country can secure energy needs on its own, and resilience must be built collectively, he said.
S’pore rejects US claims on excess capacity, forced labour in supply chains
When S’pore starts to worry about Washington
Will cheaper latte, starting the day early solve KL’s perpetual traffic jams?
Campaign to ease morning rush hit by scepticism, while coffee incentive seen as tone-deaf.
Bloomberg journalist omitted info from own source about GCB deals: Ministers’ lawyer
He says reporter ‘created a fiction’ of there being premiums paid for off-the-radar deals.
Can beverage container return scheme improve recycling in S’pore?
More can be done during current transition to get public used to returning bottles, cans.