Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 16, 2026

Updated
Published
Apr 16, 2026, 07:50 AM

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Yen hits new low against Singdollar in over a decade amid oil volatility

The Japanese currency has weakened 2.6% against the Singapore dollar so far in 2026.

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15 power banks taken from travellers at Changi Airport as new rule kicks in

About 275 departing flights were screened.

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Iconic satellite dishes along BKE taken down

Both were built in the 1980s to support international traffic on legacy satellites.

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Support of trusted regional partners key to securing energy needs: PM Wong

No country can secure energy needs on its own, and resilience must be built collectively, he said.

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S’pore rejects US claims on excess capacity, forced labour in supply chains

Singapore is the third-largest Asian investor in the US.

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When S’pore starts to worry about Washington

Singaporean stakeholders are losing trust in American leadership.

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Will cheaper latte, starting the day early solve KL’s perpetual traffic jams?

Campaign to ease morning rush hit by scepticism, while coffee incentive seen as tone-deaf.

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Bloomberg journalist omitted info from own source about GCB deals: Ministers’ lawyer

He says reporter ‘created a fiction’ of there being premiums paid for off-the-radar deals.

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Can beverage container return scheme improve recycling in S’pore?

More can be done during current transition to get public used to returning bottles, cans.

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Loyalty never in doubt: Feng Tianwei launches S’pore table tennis academy

“Without Singapore, there would not be the Feng Tianwei of today,” she said.

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