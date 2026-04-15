Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 15, 2026

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How an MAS plane entered Changi Airport runway without clearance
S’pore has experience to explore more underground spaces for fuel reserves: Tan See Leng
More tanker arrivals, shipping fuel sold through S’pore port in March
An expert said it is too early to infer the impact of the war from MPA’s latest figures.
US, Iran may resume talks in next two days, despite Iran anger over blockade
Bloomberg article edited ‘to link GCB deals to money laundering’
Two paragraphs about moves to combat money laundering in the UK and New York were moved.
Health insurance riders: Buy, downgrade or drop?
Former Malaysian PM Mahathir says he has lost control of his leg after a fall
Raising retirement age shouldn’t mean lowering expectations at work
We need to rethink how jobs are structured and that applies well beyond senior workers.