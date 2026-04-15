Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 15, 2026

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Published
Apr 15, 2026, 07:52 AM

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How an MAS plane entered Changi Airport runway without clearance

Details of the incident in 2025 were released in an investigation report this month.

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S’pore has experience to explore more underground spaces for fuel reserves: Tan See Leng

The Jurong Rock Caverns facility was first conceptualised more than 20 years ago.

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More tanker arrivals, shipping fuel sold through S’pore port in March

An expert said it is too early to infer the impact of the war from MPA’s latest figures.

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US, Iran may resume talks in next two days, despite Iran anger over blockade

Signs that diplomatic engagement might continue helped calm oil markets.

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Bloomberg article edited ‘to link GCB deals to money laundering’

Two paragraphs about moves to combat money laundering in the UK and New York were moved.

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Health insurance riders: Buy, downgrade or drop?

The rules for Integrated Shield Plan riders changed on April 1, 2026.

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Former Malaysian PM Mahathir says he has lost control of his leg after a fall

He was exercising at home in The Mines when he fell in January.

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Raising retirement age shouldn’t mean lowering expectations at work

We need to rethink how jobs are structured and that applies well beyond senior workers.

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Waking up in pain? Your sleep position may need adjusting

There is no one “right” way to sleep, said a professor of sleep medicine.

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Rape victim hoping for help after attack sexually assaulted by second man

The attack happened in a field located opposite Hotel Mi Rochor at 89 Short Street.

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