Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 14, 2026

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Published
Apr 14, 2026, 07:42 AM

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Home Team must pay heed to Mid-East conflict: Shanmugam

The conflict is being watched closely by the S’pore authorities for terrorism, economic risks.

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Trump claims Iran ‘wants to work a deal’ as US begins Hormuz blockade

He said he has received calls from the “right people”, without revealing who.

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The Iran war is accelerating the petrodollar’s decline

The renminbi, rouble and rupee are carving out a bigger share of a payments system long dominated by the US dollar.

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Geylang eatery hit by one-star reviews over outside-drinks charge

Backlash followed a customer’s complaint it was charging $2 for drinks not bought at the place.

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How your JB mall experience will change when the RTS Link opens

Five overhead pedestrian bridges will link the Bukit Chagar station to the rest of the city centre.

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BlueSG returns with new car-sharing service from tomorrow

Flexar does not require users to pay membership fees or a deposit.

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Bloomberg reporter in defamation trial grilled on claims of ‘secret’ deals

Writer maintains he acted in good faith, but lawyer accuses him of conveying falsehoods.

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AI chatbots know more about you than you realise

From a few basic questions, AI can learn more about you than those who have known you for years.

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Raffles Hotels makes room for growth

The brand is entering its most ambitious expansion phase, with 13 properties in the pipeline.

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Jail for man who handled proceeds from Pokemon card scam

He also stole food items worth more than $52 from a supermarket while out on bail.

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