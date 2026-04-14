Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 14, 2026

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Home Team must pay heed to Mid-East conflict: Shanmugam
The conflict is being watched closely by the S’pore authorities for terrorism, economic risks.
Trump claims Iran ‘wants to work a deal’ as US begins Hormuz blockade
The Iran war is accelerating the petrodollar’s decline
The renminbi, rouble and rupee are carving out a bigger share of a payments system long dominated by the US dollar.
Geylang eatery hit by one-star reviews over outside-drinks charge
Backlash followed a customer’s complaint it was charging $2 for drinks not bought at the place.
How your JB mall experience will change when the RTS Link opens
Five overhead pedestrian bridges will link the Bukit Chagar station to the rest of the city centre.
BlueSG returns with new car-sharing service from tomorrow
Bloomberg reporter in defamation trial grilled on claims of ‘secret’ deals
Writer maintains he acted in good faith, but lawyer accuses him of conveying falsehoods.
AI chatbots know more about you than you realise
From a few basic questions, AI can learn more about you than those who have known you for years.
Raffles Hotels makes room for growth
The brand is entering its most ambitious expansion phase, with 13 properties in the pipeline.