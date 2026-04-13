Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 13, 2026

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New riders: Potential savings of switching may be diluted by IP premium hikes
Still, those who switch to new riders can still see substantial savings over their lifetime.
Trump’s full blockade of Hormuz threatens fragile ceasefire. Will the war resume?
Local food manufacturers concerned about fallout from Middle East energy crisis
Illegal modifications, unauthorised repairs remain safety concerns for EVs
What fuel crisis? Why Malaysians are losing patience with their leaders’ mileage
The S’porean man in over 60 films, series like Bridgerton and Wicked
London-based Eugene Lin, who started acting in 2017, also played an imperial officer in Andor.