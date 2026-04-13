Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 13, 2026

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Published
Apr 13, 2026, 07:59 AM

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New riders: Potential savings of switching may be diluted by IP premium hikes

Still, those who switch to new riders can still see substantial savings over their lifetime.

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Trump’s full blockade of Hormuz threatens fragile ceasefire. Will the war resume?

A blockade won’t help to alleviate global energy shortages.

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Local food manufacturers concerned about fallout from Middle East energy crisis

Local manufacturers say they have not seen the full impact of the crisis yet.

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Illegal modifications, unauthorised repairs remain safety concerns for EVs

Unauthorised EV repairs could increase the possibility of the vehicle catching fire.

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What fuel crisis? Why Malaysians are losing patience with their leaders’ mileage

Public anger grows over perceived double standards in leaders’ travel and advice.

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The S’porean man in over 60 films, series like Bridgerton and Wicked

London-based Eugene Lin, who started acting in 2017, also played an imperial officer in Andor.

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Maritime foundation boss says industry needs more fresh grads

He hopes to change Singaporeans’ impression of the industry.

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How to assess a role with more junior title but offering same pay

Job titles are often less meaningful than people think they are, say HR experts.

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Man arrested for attempted robbery of money changer in Simei

The victim did not suffer any monetary loss or injuries.

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Have a pet staycation at Changi bungalows

The four spacious pet-friendly bungalows are located at Leuchars Road.

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