Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 12, 2026

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Published
Apr 12, 2026, 08:31 AM

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Land half the size of Marina Bay expected to be reclaimed as part of Greater Southern Waterfront

Reclamation works are expected to be carried out at Keppel and Tanjong Pagar terminals after they relocate.

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More competition, changing tastes put heritage in Kampong Gelam at a crossroads

Rents in the area have also gone up following an increase in investor demand for its conserved shophouses.

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US-Iran negotiations under way, Trump says Strait of Hormuz being cleared

Two warships reportedly passed through the Strait, and data showed three supertankers leaving the Gulf.

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How a woman made her ex-husband pay for the lion’s share of her medical bills

The settlement is not common in today's divorce cases in Singapore because it imposes an unlimited financial burden.

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‘Not allowed to use the home Wi-Fi’: How domestic workers get online in Singapore

They turn to prepaid SIM cards, which allow for greater budget control and offer flexibility.

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Dinner table lessons shaped HMI Medical CEO

Ms Chin Wei Jia, who is executive director and group chief executive of HMI Medical, also oversees hospitals in Melaka and Johor, a managed healthcare platform and a social enterprise that provides healthcare training.

Growing up, Ms Chin Wei Jia’s family dinners were never just about food. They were a window into her parents’ working lives.

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Toxic tide: Myanmar’s rare earth mining surge hurting livelihoods along Thailand’s Kok River

Discharge from Myanmar mines is poisoning the river, affecting fishing, farming and tourism-reliant communities.

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DBS to probe high-risk fund transfers with more questions to customers

The questions will act as “cognitive breaks” to prompt victims to rethink their decision.

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‘I’m an ordinary person. I can’t be more ordinary’: Ex-actor Huang Yiliang now a fishmonger, hawker

He cooks Crab Mee Hoon and steamed fish at his Circuit Road stall.

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Driver of S’pore-registered car first to be arrested in Johor under new RON95 petrol rule: Reports

The man, who's in his 50s, was detained during an enforcement operation at a petrol station at 10pm on April 10.

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