Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 11, 2026

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Published
Apr 11, 2026, 08:04 AM

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27 measles cases in S’pore in 2026 so far, matching 2025 total

Preventive measures have been stepped up since April 1.

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URA prepares former Shuqun Sec School site for new homes

The site is near the upcoming Toh Guan MRT station on the Jurong Region Line.

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Iranian delegation lands in Islamabad for ‘make-or-break’ peace talks with US

The US Vice-President said he expected a positive outcome from the negotiations.

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So near, yet so far: China eyes Taiwanese island as reunification model

But can Beijing win the hearts and minds of Taiwanese beyond Kinmen?

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Bloomberg article ‘pernicious’, subtly implies he acted illegally, says Tan See Leng

A Bloomberg editor was questioned about internal e-mails that were initially not disclosed.

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Mega cruises are reinventing the modern holiday

The bigger and more elaborate the ship becomes, the less the outside world seems to matter.

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Cut through the noise: Don’t let politics get in the way of a good portfolio

S’pore equities remain attractively priced compared to regional peers, said one expert.

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Empowering special needs youth, one vending machine at a time

Programme helps neurodivergent young adults start a micro-business.

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Grab suspends driver for sign requiring Chinese passengers to speak Mandarin

He is also required to undergo a coaching session on the ride-hailing operator’s code of conduct.

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Man jailed for illicit withdrawals at Sheng Siong’s teller machines

He was arrested on the same day after a vigilant Sheng Siong manager made a police report.

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