Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 11, 2026

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
27 measles cases in S’pore in 2026 so far, matching 2025 total
URA prepares former Shuqun Sec School site for new homes
Iranian delegation lands in Islamabad for ‘make-or-break’ peace talks with US
So near, yet so far: China eyes Taiwanese island as reunification model
Bloomberg article ‘pernicious’, subtly implies he acted illegally, says Tan See Leng
A Bloomberg editor was questioned about internal e-mails that were initially not disclosed.
Mega cruises are reinventing the modern holiday
The bigger and more elaborate the ship becomes, the less the outside world seems to matter.
Cut through the noise: Don’t let politics get in the way of a good portfolio
S’pore equities remain attractively priced compared to regional peers, said one expert.
Empowering special needs youth, one vending machine at a time
Grab suspends driver for sign requiring Chinese passengers to speak Mandarin
He is also required to undergo a coaching session on the ride-hailing operator’s code of conduct.
Man jailed for illicit withdrawals at Sheng Siong’s teller machines
He was arrested on the same day after a vigilant Sheng Siong manager made a police report.