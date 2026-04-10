Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 10, 2026

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Published
Apr 10, 2026, 07:50 AM

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Trade associations say private bus operators need more help to survive

Bus companies say they are operating at a loss due to the surging fuel prices.

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Normal service on CCL resumes; shorter rail service on weekends till May 17

Circle Line services will end at 11pm on Saturdays and start at 9am on Sundays from tomorrow.

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ICA nabs suspected overstayer in HDB rooftop garden

Immigration offenders evade the law by avoiding places where large groups of foreigners gather.

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Bloomberg article written to suggest he was involved in shady deals: Shanmugam

Manpower Minister Tan See Leng also testified, saying he was “quite disturbed” by the article.

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Mediacorp drama criticised for portraying Malaysia as a scam hub

Its screenwriter and director defended their intentions.

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Woman who tried selling $15 keychain loses $1k after falling for phishing scam

She clicked on a link e-mailed to her by the scammer, which led to a fake Carousell website.

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Some Chinese stockpile air tickets to avoid fuel surcharge increase

Their actions reflect robust domestic travel demand despite weaker consumer sentiment.

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It’s not just you: What 1,000 people said about their dating struggles

Finding love has never had more options. So why does it still feel so hard?

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The joys of being an accidental mentor

Mentors derive a great deal of satisfaction from seeing their charges succeed.

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Man jailed for $15m investment fraud involving over 90 investors

He carried out the scam on multiple instances between 2013 and 2018.

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