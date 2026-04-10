Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 10, 2026

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Trade associations say private bus operators need more help to survive
Normal service on CCL resumes; shorter rail service on weekends till May 17
Circle Line services will end at 11pm on Saturdays and start at 9am on Sundays from tomorrow.
ICA nabs suspected overstayer in HDB rooftop garden
Immigration offenders evade the law by avoiding places where large groups of foreigners gather.
Bloomberg article written to suggest he was involved in shady deals: Shanmugam
Manpower Minister Tan See Leng also testified, saying he was “quite disturbed” by the article.
Mediacorp drama criticised for portraying Malaysia as a scam hub
Woman who tried selling $15 keychain loses $1k after falling for phishing scam
She clicked on a link e-mailed to her by the scammer, which led to a fake Carousell website.
Some Chinese stockpile air tickets to avoid fuel surcharge increase
Their actions reflect robust domestic travel demand despite weaker consumer sentiment.