Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 1, 2026

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Insurers launch IP riders with new features, aside from lower premiums
Cooking gas prices set to rise more, but some hawkers spared
Full impact of higher fuel costs due to war in the Middle East is still feeding through.
Oil price spikes: What’s become more expensive in S’pore?
Trump says US could end war in Iran in two to three weeks
He added that Tehran does not have to make a deal with Washington to end the conflict.
Shanmugam, Tan See Leng each awarded $210k in defamation suits against Terry Xu
TOC editor’s allegations directly impugned claimants’ integrity and character, says judge.
Sea pledges $50m to support development of S’pore football
Audrey Fang death: Mitchell Ong’s detention in Spain extended by 2 years
The judge said there was “rational, clear and consistent” evidence of criminality against Ong.
Twelve Cupcakes workers to receive half of owed salary
‘Mutual maxxing’: S’pore, Hong Kong must back each other amid disruption
In a harsher world, the two Asian hubs have more to gain as partners than as rivals keeping score.