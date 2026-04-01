Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 1, 2026

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Published
Apr 01, 2026, 07:54 AM

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Insurers launch IP riders with new features, aside from lower premiums

Those who switch to new riders could see premiums lowered by 16 to 87 per cent.

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Cooking gas prices set to rise more, but some hawkers spared

Full impact of higher fuel costs due to war in the Middle East is still feeding through.

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Oil price spikes: What’s become more expensive in S’pore?

Electricity tariffs for homes will rise to 29.72 cents per kilowatt-hour from today.

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Trump says US could end war in Iran in two to three weeks

He added that Tehran does not have to make a deal with Washington to end the conflict.

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Shanmugam, Tan See Leng each awarded $210k in defamation suits against Terry Xu

TOC editor’s allegations directly impugned claimants’ integrity and character, says judge.

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Sea pledges $50m to support development of S’pore football

This is the largest-ever corporate donation to the sport here.

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Audrey Fang death: Mitchell Ong’s detention in Spain extended by 2 years

The judge said there was “rational, clear and consistent” evidence of criminality against Ong.

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Twelve Cupcakes workers to receive half of owed salary

MOM also issued a stern warning against the employer.

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‘Mutual maxxing’: S’pore, Hong Kong must back each other amid disruption

In a harsher world, the two Asian hubs have more to gain as partners than as rivals keeping score.

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Sengkang deaths coroner’s inquiry: Daughter weighed only 24kg, likely died of starvation

Ms Xu Na had a history of refusing to eat and drink as she feared being poisoned.

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