Malaysia Edition: The rise of the influencer politician

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Back in 2018, I was among several thousands who braved the rain to watch Malaysia’s longest-serving prime minister, Mahathir Mohamad, take the stage near a low-cost flat in Kuala Lumpur. There, he urged voters to reject the Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition he had led for 22 years.

But the real audience was nowhere near that soggy field in Desa Pandan. That election was fateful – it gave Malaysia its first-ever change of government – and Mahathir made dozens of similar campaign stops. At each, tens if not hundreds of thousands more were tuning in online, thanks to high-speed internet accessible to most populated parts of the country.

That was two elections ago. Since then, digital connections have superseded physical encounters, driven by the irresistible convenience of getting what you need with a flick of the fingers.

In politics, actress Bella Astillah’s celebrity has helped her fiance Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman become one of the country’s most well-known politicians, with millions of Malaysians following their blossoming romance online. His social media following now dwarfs that of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, with over 2.2 million Instagram followers compared to around 1.3 million for the latter.

His youth-based party, Malaysian United Democratic Alliance, has also enjoyed increased digital visibility thanks to algorithms pointing millions of users its way.

Meanwhile, former health minister Khairy Jamaluddin’s popular podcast Keluar Sekejap has been key to keeping him relevant three years after being sacked from UMNO. Party president Zahid Hamidi, who is also deputy PM, happily welcomed him back to the fold in April, despite their personal clashes during and after the 2022 general election.

The internet has become so central to Malaysian life that a social media ban for those under 16, aimed at curbing cyberbullying and exploitation of minors, has frustrated youths and their parents alike. Many of them rely on platforms like YouTube and TikTok for schoolwork as well as hobbies such as producing music.

Some might say it is time children go back outside to play instead of being glued to screens. But just like many cities around the world, such is the nature of urban life in Malaysia. Shutting the digital doors does not automatically mean there is a physical space to step into. Denser cities mean fewer parks, sports facilities and community centres.

For those who can afford it, cybercafes offer an alternative – not just for the lightning-fast connections that gamers prize, but for the sense of community among fans of a particular game or even a musical act.

When tickets for K-pop superstars BTS’ South-east Asian tour went on sale in early June, thousands of fans – known as “ARMY” – flocked to cybercafes hoping to gain an edge over other hopefuls on slower home connections.

Whether or not they managed to score tickets, many came away with the shared experience of struggling alongside fellow fans and cheering each successful purchase. These were, in effect, informal fan club gatherings.

When you think about it, you can watch as many reels of Syed Saddiq and Bella as you like, or podcasts featuring Khairy or even Mahathir. But in the end, nothing beats meeting them in person – or BTS, for that matter.

As much as the internet offers unparalleled convenience, the same cannot be said of the experience. IRL still wins.

Just ask any ARMY member who secured a ticket whether they would rather livestream the show from their bedroom.

Do you agree? Let us know after you’ve checked out some of our best coverage from Malaysia in the past week.