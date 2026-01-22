Malaysia Edition: Royal rebuke precedes UMNO assembly | What community service punishment looks like for litterbugs

Asian Insider: Malaysia Edition helps you connect the dots on the biggest stories playing out in Malaysia every week. Sign up here to get the newsletter in your inbox.

Malaysia’s King opened Parliament for the 2026 session with a pointed reminder of his mission – quoting his own words from a 2023 Straits Times interview, just weeks before he ascended the throne.

“I have said before, I came to Kuala Lumpur to hunt the corrupt and it appears I have found them,” Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar of Johor told the house on Jan 19.

Days earlier, another Malay Ruler had weighed in. The Yang di-Pertuan Besar Muhriz Munawir of Negeri Sembilan expressed shock that many still rally behind leaders convicted of corruption.

These twin royal rebukes bookended UMNO’s annual general assembly. Once dominant, UMNO lost power for the first time in 2018 after the 1MDB scandal that sent former premier Najib Razak to prison. It was further decimated in the 2022 election.

Yet you’d be forgiven for thinking this was a party at its peak. Our correspondent Muzliza Mustafa found the UMNO headquarters transformed into a bustling marketplace, with corridors lined with stalls selling everything from food to traditional Malay attire embroidered with gold and silver threadwork.

“Even government agencies set up booths, blurring the lines between state and party, while an Israeli flag was placed on the floor for people to step on in support of Palestine,” she said.

On opening day, party president Zahid Hamidi – the deputy premier who saw 47 graft charges controversially dropped after UMNO backed Anwar Ibrahim as prime minister – led delegates in chanting “long live the King” as they appealed to Sultan Ibrahim to grant Najib a pardon or house arrest.

Najib’s continued incarceration remains a flashpoint within Datuk Seri Anwar’s administration, particularly between UMNO and DAP. The two are longtime rivals on ethnocentric issues spanning education, religion and language. That some DAP members celebrated the court’s December rejection of Najib’s house arrest bid has only stoked fury within UMNO.

Thankfully for the government, the Opposition is also facing internal turmoil. Three weeks have passed since former premier Muhyiddin Yassin quit as Perikatan Nasional chairman, with PAS hailing the opportunity to lead the coalition. Yet, the Islamist party is at a dead-end in its search for a leader that has both the stature and broad appeal needed as a potential prime minister.

Here's a selection of latest developments from Malaysia.