Malaysia Edition: Is Anwar his own worst enemy?

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Everything that has a beginning has an end. The notion of a grand unity government is now collapsing under the weight of expectation placed on perhaps the most charismatic leader Malaysia has ever had.

For Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, it is getting lonely at the top. It increasingly looks like his attempt to stitch together Malaysia’s social divisions is misguided.

Co-opting his Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition’s nemesis UMNO has ended in tears. After dominating the country’s political landscape for six decades, UMNO still believes its rightful place is at the top.

Not only has the UMNO-led Barisan Nasional (BN) unilaterally dissolved the Johor legislature on Monday, it has also called time on its electoral pact with PH for the upcoming state polls. This follows its shock April decision to withdraw support for PH’s chief minister in neighbouring Negeri Sembilan.

Even Sarawak’s ruling coalition is now talking about wiping out PH entirely from the state when its polls – due by April 2027 – are held.

Failing to convince former foes to stand by him as his five-year term winds down is one thing, but alienating his decades-long allies in PH and across civil society is another.

As one senior PH figure told me this week: “Anwar is his own worst enemy.”

It rings true. Most observers would agree that the opposition Perikatan Nasional has not been the one delivering the body blows to the Anwar administration.

That has fallen to the likes of former economy minister Rafizi Ramli – once Datuk Seri Anwar’s right-hand man – as well as student and anti-graft activists, and even journalist groups frustrated at how the reformist icon has backtracked on ideals of good governance, democratic freedoms and pluralism he once espoused.

The prime minister’s government hobbles into its final year, but the writing has long been on the wall. His attempt to co-opt various power centres has failed to bring them all into line. He is Malaysia’s leader – it is these disparate forces that should bow to PH’s agenda.

Between now and Malaysia’s next general election, which must be held by February 2028, The Straits Times’ Malaysia Bureau will tirelessly track developments. Let us know if there are areas you want us to delve into ahead of this crucial vote.