ST Headstart: Make sense of salary increments

Welcome to the latest edition of ST Headstart, bringing you the best of The Straits Times’ career, personal finance and lifestyle coverage every Tuesday noon. Sign up here to get weekly tips right into your inbox.

We generally expect our pay to rise over time, but how much of an increment is considered “good”? The answer depends on factors such as company performance, inflation and how your role has evolved.

In this week’s askST Jobs, find out what a typical pay rise within the same company might look like and how to tell if you're being lowkey lowballed.

As artificial intelligence reshapes the workplace, one meta-skill is becoming increasingly important: learning how to learn. AI expert Ayesha Khanna explains how this and other “higher-order abilities”, such as creativity and complex problem-solving, will help students and workers navigate the years ahead.

Read on to find out why Labubus might be fuelling a waste problem, and how some enterprising students are selling baked goods and matcha from their dorm rooms.

You survived Monday – give yourself a pat on the back.