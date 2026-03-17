ST Headstart: Make sense of salary increments

Timothy Goh
Updated
Published
Mar 17, 2026, 12:13 PM

How much should your pay increase this year?

Welcome to the latest edition of ST Headstart, bringing you the best of The Straits Times’ career, personal finance and lifestyle coverage every Tuesday noon. Sign up here to get weekly tips right into your inbox.

We generally expect our pay to rise over time, but how much of an increment is considered “good”? The answer depends on factors such as company performance, inflation and how your role has evolved.

In this week’s askST Jobs, find out what a typical pay rise within the same company might look like and how to tell if you're being lowkey lowballed.

As artificial intelligence reshapes the workplace, one meta-skill is becoming increasingly important: learning how to learn. AI expert Ayesha Khanna explains how this and other “higher-order abilities”, such as creativity and complex problem-solving, will help students and workers navigate the years ahead

Read on to find out why Labubus might be fuelling a waste problem, and how some enterprising students are selling baked goods and matcha from their dorm rooms.

You survived Monday – give yourself a pat on the back.

Inside S’pore uni dorm rooms where students run small F&B ventures

NTU students turn dorm rooms into food and drink ventures driven by passion and community.

READ MORE HERE

These young public servants build tech products to improve S’poreans’ lives

They form OGP’s little-known tech unit behind RedeemSG, Parking.sg and ScamShield.

READ MORE HERE

The billion-dollar toy trend fuelling throwaway culture

Blind boxes have turned the element of surprise into a waste problem no one is talking about.

READ MORE HERE

How Lego put the colour play of toy bricks into its S’pore workspace

A vibrant design and thoughtfully curated breakout areas make for a space that reflects the fun of Lego.

READ MORE HERE

He started tailoring at 16 after his family lost everything

Mr Suresh Mulchand also tried several other jobs before eventually returning to tailoring.

READ MORE HERE

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