ST Full-time Report: Loh Kean Yew powers to Asian Games final

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Loh Kean Yew has achieved another historic milestone by reaching the Asian Games men’s singles final after defeating opponents such as reigning world No. 1 Jonatan Christie in Nagoya.

The world No. 13, who had celebrated his wins by mimicking anime character Monkey D. Luffy’s poses, will hope that he can reach top gear in the Sept 29 final against world No. 2 Kunlavut Vitidsarn.

Meanwhile, Singapore sprint queen Shanti Pereira retained her 200m crown at the Aichi-Nagoya Games, becoming the first woman to do so at the continental meet.

Earlier, swimmer Gan Ching Hwee clinched a hat-trick of silver medals, joining other Singapore athletes such as MMA fighter Tiffany Teo and the fencers in achieving breakthroughs at the Asiad.

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