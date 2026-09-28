ST Full-time Report: Loh Kean Yew powers to Asian Games final

Tan Kim Han
Deputy Sports Editor
Updated
Published
Sep 28, 2026, 03:23 PM

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Loh Kean Yew has achieved another historic milestone by reaching the Asian Games men’s singles final after defeating opponents such as reigning world No. 1 Jonatan Christie in Nagoya. 

The world No. 13, who had celebrated his wins by mimicking anime character Monkey D. Luffy’s poses, will hope that he can reach top gear in the Sept 29 final against world No. 2 Kunlavut Vitidsarn. 

Meanwhile, Singapore sprint queen Shanti Pereira retained her 200m crown at the Aichi-Nagoya Games, becoming the first woman to do so at the continental meet.

Earlier, swimmer Gan Ching Hwee clinched a hat-trick of silver medals, joining other Singapore athletes such as MMA fighter Tiffany Teo and the fencers in achieving breakthroughs at the Asiad.

For the latest news on Singapore sports, check out ST Sport. 

Loh Kean Yew is first S’porean to reach Asian Games badminton final

He beat South Korea’s Yoo Tae-bin 21-19, 19-21, 21-12 in the semis.

READ MORE HERE

Shanti Pereira claims gold in the 200m at the Asian Games to retain title

She had also won the 100m silver, repeating her two-medal showing from 2023.

READ MORE HERE

Fears, tears and now pride: Shanti Pereira’s parents celebrate her gold-medal success

She says her dad and mum ‘believed when I didn’t’.

READ MORE HERE

How MMA fighter Tiffany Teo overcame adversity to make Asian Games history

She clinched S’pore’s first gold medal in the MMA women’s traditional 60kg final at the Asiad.

READ MORE HERE

Late bloomer Gan Ching Hwee eyes 2028 Olympics after Asian splash

She shone with three silver medals at the Aichi-Nagoya Games, all in national record times.

READ MORE HERE

Fencing S’pore chief delighted by fencers’ historic Asiad outing

They won three medals for their best Asian Games performance.

READ MORE HERE

England-born footballer Perry Ng receives S’pore citizenship

He could make his debut when the Lions take on Paraguay and Brazil in November.

READ MORE HERE

10-man Singapore fall 2-0 to Indonesia in FIFA ASEAN Cup opener

The Lions had Safuwan Baharudin sent off in the second half.

READ MORE HERE

Leylah Fernandez wins S’pore Tennis Open

It was her first title of the 2026 WTA season.

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Sunday lessons at the Singapore Tennis Open: Faith, defiance, defeat, dignity

Australian Talia Gibson shows grace even after losing, writes Rohit Brijnath.

READ MORE HERE

Olympic freestyle skiing champion Eileen Gu to come to S’pore in October

She will speak at KFF event at Singapore Management University.

READ MORE HERE

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