ST Full-time Report: Loh Kean Yew powers to Asian Games final

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Loh Kean Yew has achieved another historic milestone by reaching the Asian Games men’s singles final after defeating opponents such as reigning world No. 1 Jonatan Christie in Nagoya.
The world No. 13, who had celebrated his wins by mimicking anime character Monkey D. Luffy’s poses, will hope that he can reach top gear in the Sept 29 final against world No. 2 Kunlavut Vitidsarn.
Meanwhile, Singapore sprint queen Shanti Pereira retained her 200m crown at the Aichi-Nagoya Games, becoming the first woman to do so at the continental meet.
Earlier, swimmer Gan Ching Hwee clinched a hat-trick of silver medals, joining other Singapore athletes such as MMA fighter Tiffany Teo and the fencers in achieving breakthroughs at the Asiad.
For the latest news on Singapore sports, check out ST Sport.
Loh Kean Yew is first S’porean to reach Asian Games badminton final
Shanti Pereira claims gold in the 200m at the Asian Games to retain title
Fears, tears and now pride: Shanti Pereira’s parents celebrate her gold-medal success
How MMA fighter Tiffany Teo overcame adversity to make Asian Games history
She clinched S’pore’s first gold medal in the MMA women’s traditional 60kg final at the Asiad.
Late bloomer Gan Ching Hwee eyes 2028 Olympics after Asian splash
She shone with three silver medals at the Aichi-Nagoya Games, all in national record times.
Fencing S’pore chief delighted by fencers’ historic Asiad outing
England-born footballer Perry Ng receives S’pore citizenship
10-man Singapore fall 2-0 to Indonesia in FIFA ASEAN Cup opener
Leylah Fernandez wins S’pore Tennis Open
Sunday lessons at the Singapore Tennis Open: Faith, defiance, defeat, dignity
Olympic freestyle skiing champion Eileen Gu to come to S’pore in October
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