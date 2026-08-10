ST Full-time Report: Lions gear up to face Thailand in ASEAN C’ship semi-finals

Tan Kim Han
Deputy Sports Editor
Updated
Published
Aug 10, 2026, 03:43 PM

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As Singapore head into an ASEAN Championship semi-final showdown with Thailand, Lions coach Gavin Lee noted that his players have grown in this competition, with deepened trust and belief. While the Thais have won all 10 of their last meetings with the Lions, Lee said they will not change their approach.  

Meanwhile, Singapore freediver Patricia Ong set a national record on National Day. Plunging to a depth of 85m in Manado, Indonesia, the 37-year-old notched her eighth  freediving national mark in the depth discipline.

Finally, former national table tennis star Yu Mengyu gave birth to twins on Aug 6, welcoming yet another “doubles match”. She hopes they will develop an interest in the sport.

For the latest news on Singapore sports, check out ST Sport. 

Lions to face Thailand in ASEAN C’ship semi-finals

They will play at home at Jalan Besar Stadium on Aug 15, before the away leg in Bangkok three days later.

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Delivery of wrong-sized Lions jerseys leaves fans upset

Adidas S’pore apologised, adding that fans can exchange their jersey at two of its outlets, or opt for a refund.

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Lions Futsal Academy aims to raise futsal, football standards in S’pore

The academy offers futsal programmes for participants aged six to 16.

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S’pore freediver Patricia Ong sets national record on National Day

Taking a progressive approach, she cleared 80m and 83m before securing the outright record.

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Newborn twins for former S'pore table tennis star Yu Mengyu

She said from now, her life is “not just about scores, medals and a finish-line”. 

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Lion City Sailors sign former Liverpool academy player Bobby Adekanye

The 27-year-old forward has also played in the Italian Serie A, Spanish La Liga and Europa League.

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Renovated ActiveSG Queenstown Sport Centre reopens

The centre has an upgraded rugby field, a gym and a new dry-dive facility.

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S’pore epee fencer Elle Koh vaults to top spot in junior world rankings

She is only the second S’porean fencer to become world No. 1.

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Taking gap year reaps silver for S’pore’s Noah Lim at ju-jitsu world c’ships

The medical student is now focusing on the Sept 19-Oct 4 Asian Games in Japan.

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Swimmer Gan Ching Hwee’s life is a brilliant battle against the clock

It has become her companion, challenge, enemy, ally, writes Rohit Brijnath.

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Hospital nurse puts best foot forward to help runners at S’pore Int’l Marathon

The 2026 edition will see the introduction of medic runners.

READ MORE HERE

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