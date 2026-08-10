ST Full-time Report: Lions gear up to face Thailand in ASEAN C’ship semi-finals

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As Singapore head into an ASEAN Championship semi-final showdown with Thailand, Lions coach Gavin Lee noted that his players have grown in this competition, with deepened trust and belief. While the Thais have won all 10 of their last meetings with the Lions, Lee said they will not change their approach.

Meanwhile, Singapore freediver Patricia Ong set a national record on National Day. Plunging to a depth of 85m in Manado, Indonesia, the 37-year-old notched her eighth freediving national mark in the depth discipline.

Finally, former national table tennis star Yu Mengyu gave birth to twins on Aug 6, welcoming yet another “doubles match”. She hopes they will develop an interest in the sport.

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